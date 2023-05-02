A Manhattan federal judge ruled JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank could be held liable for allegedly enabling Jeffery Epstein’s decades-long sex trafficking operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a stunning 54-page decision, U.S. District Court Judge Jed Radoff refused to dismiss three lawsuits against the banks filed by two victims and the U.S. Virgin Island (USVI) where the late Epstein owned a secluded residence notoriously known as “Pedophile Island.”

The judge determined there was enough evidence presented, so far, in the high-stakes lawsuits showing that the banks were allegedly aware of Epstein’s trafficking operation but dismissed several claims accusing the financial giants of "aiding and abetting" the creep or actively participating in the criminal enterprise.