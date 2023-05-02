Jeffrey Epstein Sex Trafficking Lawsuits: Judge Shuts Down JP Morgan & Deutsche Bank's Attempts To Escape Case
A Manhattan federal judge ruled JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank could be held liable for allegedly enabling Jeffery Epstein’s decades-long sex trafficking operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a stunning 54-page decision, U.S. District Court Judge Jed Radoff refused to dismiss three lawsuits against the banks filed by two victims and the U.S. Virgin Island (USVI) where the late Epstein owned a secluded residence notoriously known as “Pedophile Island.”
The judge determined there was enough evidence presented, so far, in the high-stakes lawsuits showing that the banks were allegedly aware of Epstein’s trafficking operation but dismissed several claims accusing the financial giants of "aiding and abetting" the creep or actively participating in the criminal enterprise.
“In short, plaintiffs allege that both JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank went well beyond merely providing their usual services to Jeffrey Epstein and his affiliated entities,” the judge wrote.
“Thus, even if it is true that ‘active participation’ in a sex-trafficking venture requires some special tailoring of one’s services to that venture, plaintiffs plausibly plead that this element of participation liability is satisfied," the order read. “Thus, the Court finds that the plaintiffs have pled sufficient facts to support their allegations that JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank knew or recklessly disregarded that Jeffrey Epstein conducted a sex-trafficking venture.”
Judge Radoff based his decision on the tell-tale internal emails between banking execs warning each other about Epstein’s 2008 child prostitution conviction in West Palm Beach and suspicious payments to a bevy of young women through a series of dummy corporations and charities.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, USVI and one victim – Jane Doe 1 – slammed JPMorgan with two separate lawsuits charging its former chief of private banking Jes Staley was not only helping Epstein but indulging in the illicit flesh-peddling trade.
JPMorgan then sued Staley accusing him of coddling the creep and allegedly assaulting Jane Doe 1, who will now be examined by a court-appointed psychiatrist to determine the extent of her “emotional distress and related issues,” court documents show.
Judge Radoff pointedly implied Staley is the proof-positive that could doom JPMorgan.
“And if the allegations in plaintiffs’ complaints are taken as true, Mr. Staley had actual first-hand knowledge that Epstein conducted a sex-trafficking venture,” the judge wrote.
“Through attribution of Mr. Staley’s alleged knowledge to JP Morgan, the complaints might well support an allegation that JP Morgan actually knew that Jeffrey Epstein ran a sex-trafficking venture. At the very least, they sufficiently support plaintiffs’ allegation that JP Morgan recklessly disregarded the existence of such a venture.”
Staley has vehemently denied the allegations and has asked the judge to dismiss the JPMorgan lawsuit against him charging his former employer is using him as a “public relations shield” to disguise its own mistakes in regulating Epstein’s accounts.
The judge also noted JPMorgan may have been driven by greed since Epstein’s account generated millions in fees after dismissing USVI's claim the bank violated its “Criminally Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (CICO)."
“JP Morgan would have been just as happy for Epstein’s victims to escape, so long as Epstein’s fees continued to roll in.”
Court documents revealed that after a JPMorgan compliance officer terminated Epstein’s account in 2013, one of its former execs, Paul Morris, joined Deutsche Bank and steered the billionaire perv’s money — $110 million — to his new employer’s coffers.
The second victim – known as DB Jane Doe – has accused Deutsche Bank of picking up where JPMorgan left off despite numerous internal warnings about his past conviction and suspicious transactions.
“(The plaintiffs) adequately allege that the defendants actually knew this or at least recklessly disregarded what was plainly to be seen,” the judge noted. “Such constructive knowledge plausibly makes harm to plaintiffs and other victims of Epstein’s sex-trafficking a ‘natural and foreseeable’ consequence of the actions of JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank.”