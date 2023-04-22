JPMorgan Bankers Allegedly Met With Pedophile Ringleader Jeffrey Epstein For YEARS After His 2013 Conviction: Report

JPMorgan's top bankers allegedly continued to meet with Jeffrey Epstein until 2017, despite the bank claiming it shut his accounts in 2013 after his conviction, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources, Justin Nelson, one of Epstein's bankers from the firm, reportedly held around six meetings at the pedophile's New York City townhouse between 2014 and 2017.

John Duffy, who was in charge of one of JPMorgan's private banks, had also allegedly visited Epstein's property in April 2013. A month later, the billion-dollar financial institution supposedly renewed an authorization to allow the convicted pedophile to borrow money despite warnings about his sketchy finances.

Finally, Mary Erdoes, a close associate to the bank’s CEO Jamie Dimon, allegedly visited Epstein twice in 2011 and 2013 when he was still a client, later exchanging dozens of emails with one another.