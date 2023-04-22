JPMorgan Bankers Allegedly Met With Pedophile Ringleader Jeffrey Epstein For YEARS After His 2013 Conviction: Report
JPMorgan's top bankers allegedly continued to meet with Jeffrey Epstein until 2017, despite the bank claiming it shut his accounts in 2013 after his conviction, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources, Justin Nelson, one of Epstein's bankers from the firm, reportedly held around six meetings at the pedophile's New York City townhouse between 2014 and 2017.
John Duffy, who was in charge of one of JPMorgan's private banks, had also allegedly visited Epstein's property in April 2013. A month later, the billion-dollar financial institution supposedly renewed an authorization to allow the convicted pedophile to borrow money despite warnings about his sketchy finances.
Finally, Mary Erdoes, a close associate to the bank’s CEO Jamie Dimon, allegedly visited Epstein twice in 2011 and 2013 when he was still a client, later exchanging dozens of emails with one another.
Erdoes previously claimed through a JPMorgan spokesman that she only remembered meeting Epstein face to face the day she fired him as a client.
According to the Washington Post, she and Nelson declined to comment on the latest allegations. At the same time, Duffy has yet to respond to requests for comment.
These allegations come after the court documents surfaced in which executives at JPMorgan allegedly joked about Epstein being out with a 16-year-old Miley Cyrus.
The lawsuit docs state that several senior managers at the bank "joked about the convicted sex offender's interest in young girls," including Cyrus, in 2008, when she was still starring in the children's Disney TV series Hannah Montana.
The ongoing lawsuit also alleges that at least 20 victims were paid over $1 million through Epstein's accounts with JPMorgan banks.
The documents claim that one woman who Epstein "bought" when she was 14-years-old was paid $600,000.
JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank have denied any wrongdoing concerning the pedophile ring.
In a motion to dismiss, JPMorgan called the USVI government's complaint "a masterclass in deflection that seeks to hold (them) responsible for not sleuthing out Epstein's crimes over a decade ago."
The case is still ongoing.
