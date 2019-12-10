Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t just the most horrifying sexual predator the world has ever known. And Orgy Island wasn’t just a perverted playground for his high-powered friends. A new book reveals that mad scientist Epstein hosted leaders of the science world, only to turn around and spill their secrets to Mossad!

“Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales” reveals for the first time shocking details about Epstein’s connection to the global academic and scientific elite.

Authors Dylan Howard, Melissa Cronin, and James Robertson found that in 2006, Epstein hosted a conference at the Ritz-Carlton on St. Thomas, which attracted the likes of Stephen Hawking. During one night of the conference, guests were shuttled over to Little St. James — a.k.a. Orgy Island — for a barbecue and submarine tour. According to reports, the sub was custom-fitted for Hawking’s wheelchair. A photo of the event shows him being personally attended to by a young blonde with her hair in a ponytail.

Despite the tech luminaries who visited Little St James, however, it was never really the hub of Epstein’s scientific pursuits. Instead, Epstein cultivated scientific connections at his 10,000-acre Zorro Ranch, outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

“Our important people were mostly scientists,” Deidre Stratton, the woman tasked with recruiting young massage therapists for Epstein in New Mexico, revealed in “Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales”. “Jeffrey helped back their research.”

“He would often have … you know, like the guy that won the Nobel Prize for discovering the quark in quantum physics,” she continued. “A guy that won the Nobel Prize for a DNA discovery, people that help to found Microsoft. Those were the kind of people that were there.”

“Scientific and brilliant. They would have very erudite conversations over meals. You would pick up a word here and there. Obviously you couldn’t really hear the whole thing,” Stratton said. “They would invite them to lunch and Ghislaine [Maxwell] would have this tablet and she would write down the facts that they would tell them. At one point she told me, ‘Well, you get the information from an expert and then you get rid of them.’”

As an agent of the Mossad, Epstein shared highly sensitive scientific developments with the Israeli government.

