Jeffrey Epstein's Victims Call For A Government Investigation Into The FBI's Failure To Arrest Late Billionaire

A group of Jeffrey Epstein victims are calling on the U.S. government to conduct an in-house investigation into the billionaire perv’s decades-long trafficking operation and the FBI's failure to arrest him on child pornography charges, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Renowned New York attorney Jennifer Freeman penned the 15-page letter to the U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and the Department of Justice’s Inspector General’s Office accusing the FBI of ignoring bonafide evidence – available since 1996 – that could’ve sent Epstein to prison years ago.

“The FBI utterly failed to investigate serious allegations involving Epstein’s, and perhaps others’, child sex abuse materials (CSAM), significant additional criminality which, until recently, has been disregarded, disrespected, and essentially denied,” Freeman said in the letter.