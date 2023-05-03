Jeffrey Epstein's Victims Call For A Government Investigation Into The FBI's Failure To Arrest Late Billionaire
A group of Jeffrey Epstein victims are calling on the U.S. government to conduct an in-house investigation into the billionaire perv’s decades-long trafficking operation and the FBI's failure to arrest him on child pornography charges, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Renowned New York attorney Jennifer Freeman penned the 15-page letter to the U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and the Department of Justice’s Inspector General’s Office accusing the FBI of ignoring bonafide evidence – available since 1996 – that could’ve sent Epstein to prison years ago.
“The FBI utterly failed to investigate serious allegations involving Epstein’s, and perhaps others’, child sex abuse materials (CSAM), significant additional criminality which, until recently, has been disregarded, disrespected, and essentially denied,” Freeman said in the letter.
“In August of 1996 one of our clients, Maria Farmer, reported to the FBI that Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell had sexually abused her and that the two of them, together with others, were committing multiple, serious, sexual abuse crimes, including hands-on sexual abuse, against minors and vulnerable young women.”
“In addition, she reported to the FBI that Epstein, and perhaps others, appeared to be engaged in the production, possession, and distribution of sexually suggestive or exploitative images of children that could constitute CSAM.”
The bombshell letter comes after RadarOnline.com exclusively reported last month that the estate of the now-deceased Epstein discovered a trove of graphic never-before-seen explicit photographs and videos.
The cache was unearthed as part of two big-bucks federal lawsuits filed by an anonymous victim and the U.S. Virgin Islands accusing JPMorgan Chase of turning a “blind-eye” to Epstein’s operation which paid off victims and associates through dummy corporations set up with the banking giant.
Ironically, New York Federal Judge Jed S. Rakoff ordered parties to immediately call none other than the FBI if any of the images verge on being illegal.
Farmer reported Epstein’s crimes to the FBI in 1996 after she was abused by Epstein and Maxwell, his now-incarcerated madam, at the Ohio estate of billionaire Les Wexner who hired the creep as a money manager.
Farmer was directed to contact the FBI by the New York City Police Department after she filed a report accusing Epstein of threatening her and stealing her artwork which included photographs of her partially dressed 11-year-old sister.
“As detailed below, in response to Ms. Farmer’s clear-eyed, prescient report, and despite subsequent repeated red flags that Epstein trafficked girls and collected sexualized images of children, the FBI appears, for years, to have done little to investigate and prosecute Epstein’s sex trafficking, and, to date, done nothing regarding reports of possible CSAM,” Freeman said.
“In order to ensure the fair and equitable dispensation of justice and accountability, we call on the FBI, the Department of Justice, and the Attorney General to conduct a comprehensive investigation to determine why there was and remains such abject failure to timely investigate, expose, and prosecute this unprecedented, decades-long criminal conspiracy which included not only the sexual trafficking of young women and girls, but also the possession and likely production, distribution, transportation and distribution of possible CSAM as well.”
Freeman charges the feds were aware of Epstein’s child porn stash after the West Palm Beach Police Department raided his mansion in 2005 and found naked pictures of teenage girls and, suspiciously, six missing computer hard drives attached to hidden cameras.
Epstein eventually pled guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008 and sentenced to 13 months in county jail after secret sweetheart deal was brokered by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami.
“From 2005 to 2008, dozens of survivors, including Ms. Farmer, presented substantial evidence to the FBI of Epstein’s sex trafficking and sexually inappropriate images of children,” said Freeman who pointed out two FBI agents conducted an extensive interview with Farmer in 2006.
“After the slap-on-the-wrist sentence, Epstein and others continued their criminal enterprise, while the FBI did little more for another decade,” she noted.
In August 2019, Epstein was suspiciously found hanging in his New York jail cell, where he was awaiting a sex trafficking trial for allegedly providing a bevy of young girls to powerful politicians and businessmen between 2002 and 2005. He was in custody for only one month.
Freeman told RadarOnline.com she wrote the letter to find out why the FBI allowed Epstein to openly operate his sex trafficking operation – when they could’ve easily imprisoned him years earlier on child pornography.
“That’s why I wrote the letter,” she said. “I just don’t understand it and I think a lot of other people don’t understand it.”