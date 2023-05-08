US Virgin Islands Struggling To Serve Google Co-founder Larry Page With Subpoena in Jeffrey Epstein Sex Trafficking Lawsuit
The US Virgin Islands failed to subpoena Larry Page in connection to a Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit against JP Morgan Chase because the government could not find the Google co-founder, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come as the Virgin Islands government sues JP Morgan Chase in connection to the financial institution’s alleged role in Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, the government has reportedly issued a subpoena against Page.
According to the New York Post, the US Virgin Islands is seeking to subpoena the 50-year-old Google co-founder billionaire because of Page’s alleged connections to Epstein.
Court documents released on Thursday claimed Page is a “high-net-worth individual whom Epstein may have referred or attempted to refer to JPMorgan” – although the government has been unable to locate Page to officially issue his subpoena.
“Our process server attempted service at the addresses identified by our investigative firm, but discovered the addresses were not valid for Mr. Page,” Thursday’s court filing read.
The US Virgin Islands government also wrote that they “made good-faith attempts to obtain an address for Larry Page, including hiring an investigative firm to search public records databases for possible addresses.”
The government has since asked a Manhattan federal court judge “for order authorizing alternative service of subpoena” in an effort to subpoena Page via mail or a third party.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the US Virgin Islands first sued JP Morgan Chase in December 2022 over allegations the financial institution “turned a blind eye to evidence of human trafficking over more than a decade because of Epstein’s own financial footprint, and because of the deals and clients that Epstein brought and promised to bring to the bank.”
Thursday’s filing further argued that “JPMorgan financially profited from the deposits made by Epstein in exchange for its known facilitation of and implicit participation in Epstein’s sex trafficking venture.”
Page is suspected to be one of the “clients that Epstein brought and promised to bring to the bank,” and the first failed attempt to subpoena the Google co-founder was on April 11.
Other high-profile billionaire businessmen to be subpoenaed in connection to the Epstein-JP Morgan Chase lawsuit include fellow Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Hyatt Hotels chairman Thomas Pritzker, media magnate Mortimer Zuckerman, and former CAA talent agency chairman Michael Ovitz.
Although it is unclear where Page may currently be residing, newly released legal documents revealed the billionaire Google co-founder owns four islands in the Caribbean as well as another island in Fiji.