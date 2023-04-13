JPMorgan Bank Severed Ties With Crooked Clients After Bernie Madoff's Arrest But Convicted Perv Jeffrey Epstein Was Cleared: Lawsuit

JPMorgan Bank executives cleansed their client list after Bernie Madoff's arrest but Jeffrey Epstein somehow avoided being cut off, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The banking giant is fighting off two lawsuits in Manhattan federal court for allegedly turning a blind eye to Epstein’s operation and allowing him to set up shell companies to funnel payments to victims and lackeys working for his criminal organization.

Court documents filed by one of the victims - known as Jane Doe 1 – charges JPMorgan executives conducted a comprehensive review of suspicious clients following the 2008 arrest of Madoff, the Wall Street investment advisor who ran a $50 billion Ponzi scheme.