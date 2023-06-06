Jeffrey Epstein Victims Confront JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon in Blistering Letter: 'Does Anybody Have a Conscience?'

A group of Jeffrey Epstein victims have written letters to JPMorgan Chase bank CEO Jamie Dimon asking him to come clean about its role in helping the billionaire pervert’s sex trafficking operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The emotional letters emerged just weeks after Deutsche Bank agreed to pay Epstein victims $75 million to end a class action lawsuit for facilitating and benefiting from the nefarious flesh-peddling operation involving about 130 victims.

One survivor accused JPMorgan of allegedly dispatching a team of lawyers and investigators to victimize the accusers in a desperate effort to save face and money, according to the letters first obtained by The Daily Beast.