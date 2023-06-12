JPMorgan Chase Settles Lawsuit With Jeffrey Epstein Victims
JPMorgan Chase has announced an agreement to settle a class action lawsuit filed by victims of Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The financial institution, which had been fighting the lawsuit for months, announced that a settlement was reached on Monday morning.
The bank referred to the settlement as an "agreement in principle" and has not yet released any details regarding the resolution.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Epstein was a high-profile financier who was arrested in 2019 on charges of sex trafficking of minors. He died in jail later that year while awaiting trial.
During his life, Epstein maintained financial accounts with several major banks, including JPMorgan Chase.
The lawsuit against JPMorgan was filed by victims of Epstein, who alleged that the bank had facilitated his crimes by maintaining his accounts and conducting transactions on his behalf.
JPMorgan had denied any wrongdoing and sought to have the lawsuit dismissed.
The settlement is a significant step forward in the case, which has been ongoing for months.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has denied any knowledge of Epstein's accounts with the bank, stating that he never discussed them. However, Barclays CEO Jes Staley claimed that Dimon did in fact discuss the accounts, adding to the controversy surrounding the case.
Meanwhile, Monday’s settlement came just days after Epstein’s victims penned Dimon a blistering letter in which they urged the JPMorgan CEO to come clean about his suspected role in helping the late billionaire financier’s sex trafficking operation.
“JP Morgan was Epstein’s right hand in allowing him to become the most abusive sex offender in history,” wrote one alleged victim, who was only 14 years old when she was reportedly recruited and abused by Epstein.
“Yet, rather than acknowledging a wrongdoing, accepting responsibility, making an apology to all of us, and doing what is right, I understand that JP Morgan has unleashed an army of lawyers to torture the victims who brought the cases and put them through even more pain and suffering,” she added.
“Does nobody at JP Morgan have a conscience?”
This settlement comes in the wake of several other legal actions against institutions and individuals associated with Epstein.
Epstein's alleged victims have been seeking justice through the legal system, and many have called for greater accountability for those who enabled and participated in his crimes.
