JPMorgan Bank Rips ex-Exec James 'Jes' Staley for Allegedly Concealing Jeffrey Epstein's Sex-Trafficking Racket
JPMorgan Chase ripped Jeffrey Epstein’s former banking buddy James ‘Jes’ Staley for allegedly keeping the financial giant “in the dark” about the creep’s sex-trafficking operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The JPMorgan smackdown was laid bare in court documents asking a Manhattan federal judge to reject Staley’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit accusing the disgraced bank honcho of coddling and developing a too-cozy friendship with the now-deceased Epstein.
JPMorgan admits it sued Staley after learning one of the victims suing the bank claimed in a deposition that she was sexually assaulted by its former bank honcho.
“If these allegations are proven to be true then Staley must be held accountable for his alleged misconduct and any harm that conduct caused to victims and the company,” the bank said in the motion.
“Those allegations establish that Staley repeatedly concealed his improper activities from JPMC, such that his own illicit ends overrode the interests of his employer to foster bona fide business, especially when JPMC sought Staley’s counsel with regards to retaining Epstein as a client.”
“Staley’s motion to dismiss should be denied.”
Staley has emerged as the central figure in two high-stakes lawsuits filed by a victim – known as Jane Doe 1 – and the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) accusing JPMorgan of allegedly helping Epstein run his illegal flesh peddling racket by ignoring basic banking regulations.
JPMorgan points out that Staley’s name is mentioned 97 times in Jane Doe’s complaint and 41 times in the one filed by the USVI.
JPMorgan wants Staley, who served as its chief of private banking for 12 years until 2013, to repay his entire fat cat salary and cover the cost of the two lawsuits because he allegedly not only knew about but reportedly participated in Epstein’s nefarious operation.
“Staley kept JPMC in the dark. Along the same lines, the good faith efforts of other employees at JPMC who made the final call were unmistakably and unknowingly influenced by Staley’s failure to report material information (whether criminal or not) while vouching for Epstein and his character,” the bank charged.
In his motion to dismiss, Staley claimed he was being used as a scapegoat and “public relations shield” to deflect blame for the bank’s decision to allegedly turn a blind eye to Epstein’s dummy companies used to pay victims and lackeys through dozens of JPMorgan accounts.
“JPMorgan fails to allege how Mr. Staley, a lone bank employee who has no banking license and who is not alleged to have had control over Epstein’s accounts or a formal compliance role, contributed to injuries that are uniquely caused by a financial institution,” Staley stated in court papers.
Staley went on to argue that JPMorgan continued its relationship with Epstein beyond 2013 – after he had departed. “There is no allegation that this conduct by JPMorgan was undertaken solely by (or even known to) Mr. Staley,” he charged.
The latest developments come as the Wall Street Journal reported officials at JPMorgan continued to meet with Epstein until 2017 after shutting down his account in 2013 — despite his well-publicized solicitation of prostitution and sex with a minor conviction in 2008 in West Palm Beach.
Staley vehemently denied the charge of sexually abusing Jane Doe 1 and claimed JPMorgan “agreed to indemnify Mr. Staley- as an officer and employee – to the ‘fullest extent’ permitted by law.”
But JPMorgan argued the indemnity clause only applies to law-abiding employees.
“JPMC’s bylaws only indemnify officers and directors for actions taken in good faith and so they clearly do not require JPMC’s indemnification of Staley’s conduct here,” the bank stated in the motion.
Staley, who resigned as Barclay’s CEO in 2015 after a preliminary investigation into his relationship with Epstein was exposed, exchanged about 1200 electronic messages with the creep using the JPMorgan email account to discuss business and women.
Staley and Epstein exchanged disturbing photographs of women in suggestive poses and showed the exec visited the perv’s Virgin Islands home on multiple occasions, documents show.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Epstein was suspiciously found hanging in his New York jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting a sex trafficking trial for allegedly providing a bevy of young girls to powerful politicians and businessmen.