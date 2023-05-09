JPMorgan Bank Rips ex-Exec James 'Jes' Staley for Allegedly Concealing Jeffrey Epstein's Sex-Trafficking Racket

JPMorgan Chase ripped Jeffrey Epstein’s former banking buddy James ‘Jes’ Staley for allegedly keeping the financial giant “in the dark” about the creep’s sex-trafficking operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The JPMorgan smackdown was laid bare in court documents asking a Manhattan federal judge to reject Staley’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit accusing the disgraced bank honcho of coddling and developing a too-cozy friendship with the now-deceased Epstein.

JPMorgan admits it sued Staley after learning one of the victims suing the bank claimed in a deposition that she was sexually assaulted by its former bank honcho.