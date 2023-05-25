Full Court Press: Former Bank Honcho James 'Jes' Staley Losses Bid To Dismiss Lawsuit Over Jeffery Epstein Trafficking Scandal

Former banking honcho James ‘Jes’ Staley lost his bid to have a lawsuit implicating him in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking scandal tossed out in a Manhattan federal court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

JPMorgan Chase bank sued Staley after an Epstein victim and the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) filed a claim against the banking giant charging it turned a blind eye to the international flesh-peddling trade.

Earlier this month, JPMorgan slammed Staley’s motion to dismiss admitting it filed the lawsuit after learning it former head of private banking sexually assaulted the Epstein victim – known as Jane Doe 1, documents show.