Elon Musk Slams 'Idiotic' Subpoena Accusing Him of Associating With Sex Creep Jeffrey Epstein
Elon Musk has become the latest high-profile businessman subpoenaed to testify in the big-bucks lawsuit accusing JPMorgan Chase bank of turning a "blind eye" to Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operation, RadarOInline.com has learned.
But the outspoken Twitter and Tesla owner immediately shut down any association with Epstein by taking to social media to call the subpoena “idiotic on so many levels.”
"The notion that I would need or listen to financial advice from a dumb crook is absurd," Musk tweeted. "JPM let Tesla down ten years ago, despite having Tesla's global commercial banking business, which we then withdrew. I have never forgiven them."
The government of the U.S. Virgin Island (USVI) accused the banking giant of allegedly coddling the billionaire creep because it profited from his money and “from business opportunities referred to JPMorgan by Epstein and his co-conspirators in exchange for its known facilitation of and implicit participation in Epstein’s sex trafficking venture,” court documents stated.
“Upon information and belief, Elon Musk—the CEO of Telsa Inc., among other companies – is a high-net-worth individual who Epstein may have referred or attempted to refer to JPMorgan.”
Musk joined a Who’s Who list of fat-cat business leaders ensnarled in the embarrassing and titillating legal drama playing out in a New York City federal courtroom.
The others include Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, former Disney boss and CAA talent agency chairman Michael Ovitz, billionaire real estate magnate Mort Zuckerman, Hyatt Hotel boss Thomas Pritzker, and former Victoria Secret’s owner Les Wexner, who helped create the Epstein monster by hiring the creep as his personal business manager in the late 1980s.
The USVI is asking Judge Jed Rakoff to authorize alternative methods of delivering the subpoenas to Musk and Page because its lawyers and private investigators were unable to hand deliver the document.
The all-encompassing subpoenas force the business titans to hand over information regarding any communications and fees paid to Epstein, all account transactions with JPMorgan, and “All Documents reflecting or regarding Epstein’s involvement in human trafficking and/or his procurement of girls or women for commercial sex,” the documents showed.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the USVI and Epstein victim — known as Jane Doe 1— separately sued JPMorgan in late 2022 over allegations the financial institution “turned a blind eye to evidence of human trafficking over more than a decade because of Epstein’s own financial footprint, and because of the deals and clients that Epstein brought and promised to bring to the bank,” the court documents charged.
It is unknown if Musk ever associated with Epstein, who was suspiciously found hanging in his New York jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting a sex trafficking trial for supplying a bevy of young girls to powerful politicians and businessmen.
However, Musk was photographed with Epstein’s imprisoned accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell at a 2014 Vanity Fair party. Musk, 51, later claimed he was "photo-bombed" by Maxwell, who is serving 20 years in a Florida penitentiary following her conviction of child sex trafficking.
RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned JPMorgan is also asking Judge Rakoff for help delivering a subpoena to Celestino A. White Sr. – a former longtime senator in the USVI Legislature and current board member of the Virgin Islands Port Authority.
“Mr. White, having worked for the USVI Government, is uniquely situated in this fact discovery stage to help JPMC uncover the extent of the USVI Government’s knowledge of the allegedly illegal conduct,” the bank stated in court documents. “As such, Defendants’ ability to depose Mr. White is integral to its ability to litigate this case.”