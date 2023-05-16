Elon Musk Slams 'Idiotic' Subpoena Accusing Him of Associating With Sex Creep Jeffrey Epstein

Elon Musk has become the latest high-profile businessman subpoenaed to testify in the big-bucks lawsuit accusing JPMorgan Chase bank of turning a "blind eye" to Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operation, RadarOInline.com has learned.

But the outspoken Twitter and Tesla owner immediately shut down any association with Epstein by taking to social media to call the subpoena “idiotic on so many levels.”

"The notion that I would need or listen to financial advice from a dumb crook is absurd," Musk tweeted. "JPM let Tesla down ten years ago, despite having Tesla's global commercial banking business, which we then withdrew. I have never forgiven them."