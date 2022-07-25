Your tip
$94 Billion Divorce Battle! Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin’s Friends Leaked Alleged Tryst Between His Ex And Elon Musk

Jul. 25 2022, Published 6:49 p.m. ET

Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s estranged wife Nicole Shanahan demanded $1 billion in their divorce before the news of her alleged tryst with Elon Musk was exposed, Radar has learned.

Sources close to the situation tell us, Shanahan's prenuptial agreement provides her with a 9-figure fortune after 3 years of marriage & one child with Brin but she wants more.

Sources tell us, Shanahan, a lawyer, is demanding at least a billion dollars in the split.

“You can expect the divorce to become nasty,” a source told Radar. “The revelation of the affair with Elon Musk is the first shot. People connected to Sergey released the juicy tidbit about his wife's ‘affair’ with Elon in an effort to get Nicole to honor the pre-nuptial agreement — instead of making demanding for billions.”

The divorce was filed by Brin in January. In the petition, he cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

"All issues as to the property rights or obligations of the parties will be determined by confidential binding arbitration in accordance with a written agreement between the parties," his filing read.

Brin asked the court to award him joint custody of their 2-year-old daughter. He also wanted his estranged wife to be cut off from any spousal support.

Brin is the sixth richest man in the world worth an estimated $94 billion.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, over the weekend, the Wall Street Journal published a bombshell report claiming the 51-year-old hooked up with his longtime friend Brin’s wife while at Miami’s Art Basel.

Brin and Shanahan had been separated for some time but allegedly still led to the Google co-founder filing for divorce.

Musk has denied the accusations calling the story “total bs.” He said, “Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic.”

The Tesla founder then shared a photo of him with Brin from a party. He said, “took this pic only two hours ago.”

Brin and Shanahan have yet to comment on the drama.

