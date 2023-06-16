JPMorgan Accuses First Lady of U.S. Virgin Islands of Assisting Jeffrey Epstein's Sex-Trafficking Ring
Financial institution JPMorgan accused Cecile de Jongh, the former First Lady of the U.S. Virgin Islands, of assisting convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in the sex trafficking of young women, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI), which oversaw Epstein's estate, had previously accused JPMorgan of disregarding his nefarious acts and enabling the high-profile client's abuse.
JPMorgan's accusation against Cecile followed a tentative settlement agreement reached on Monday. The bank agreed to pay one of Epstein's victims up to $290 million as part of the class action lawsuit.
According to the Daily Mail, Cecile worked for Epstein since 2000. As the manager of his USVI office, Cecile earned an annual salary of $100,000, plus $50,000 per year towards her children's school tuition.
During her employment, Cecile's husband, John de Jongh Jr, served as USVI's governor from 2007 to 2015.
A year after Cecile became First Lady of the U.S. territory, Epstein pleaded guilty to the solicitation of prostitution of a minor in 2008.
Despite Epstein's 2008 conviction, JPMorgan continued the client relationship until 2013. While the financial giant stated the continued relationship with Epstein was a regret, JPMorgan believed the bank was not responsible for their client's crimes.
JPMorgan doubled down on its position and redirected outrage to Cecile, who they said helped arrange visas for Epstein, presumably with her government influence.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
According to documents obtained by The Virgin Islands Consortium, JPMorgan claimed the former first lady was Epstein's "primary conduit for spreading money and influence throughout the USVI."
The bank additionally accused Cecile of mentoring the late sex offender on "how to buy control of the USVI political class."
Moreover, JPMorgan's scathing accusation claimed USVI officials "protected Epstein, fostering the perfect conditions for Epstein's criminal conduct to continue undetected."
"Rather than stop him, they helped him," the bank stated.
Court filings claimed that Cecile was instrumental in helping bring victims to the USVI. JPMorgan alleged Cecile worked to obtain student visas through the University of the Virgin Islands. Women who secured student visas were enrolled in English as a Second Language (ESL) courses.
The bank claimed that Cecile told the university that the $8,868 tuition for each student visa holder was taken care of.
"They are structuring the class around the ladies. Please let me know so that they know what to do or not to do," Cecile wrote to Epstein in June 2013 per court documents.
Epstein reportedly donated $20,000 to the university in 2013.