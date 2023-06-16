JPMorgan Accuses First Lady of U.S. Virgin Islands of Assisting Jeffrey Epstein's Sex-Trafficking Ring

Financial institution JPMorgan accused Cecile de Jongh, the former First Lady of the U.S. Virgin Islands, of assisting convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in the sex trafficking of young women, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI), which oversaw Epstein's estate, had previously accused JPMorgan of disregarding his nefarious acts and enabling the high-profile client's abuse.

JPMorgan's accusation against Cecile followed a tentative settlement agreement reached on Monday. The bank agreed to pay one of Epstein's victims up to $290 million as part of the class action lawsuit.