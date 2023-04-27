Jeffrey Epstein Trafficking Victim To Undergo Court-Ordered Psychiatric Exam in High-Stakes Lawsuits Against JPMorgan and Former Bank Honcho Jes Staley
The Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking victim at the center of the high-stakes lawsuits against JPMorgan Chase and former bank honcho James ‘Jes’ Staley will have to submit to a psychiatric examination, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The victim—known as Jane Doe 1 – sued the banking giant late last year charging it turned a blind eye to Epstein’s trafficking operation and allowed him to make financial transactions with victims and lackeys through a series of dummy companies.
JPMorgan then sued Staley, its former private banking chief, accusing him of coddling the creep and allegedly assaulting Jane Doe 1, who will now be examined to determine the extent of her “emotional distress and related issues,” court documents show.
However, the April 24 examination was postponed because JPMorgan and Staley were unable to agree on an impartial psychiatrist – both requesting to subject the victim to two separate tests.
“Counsel for Jane Doe objected to any order requiring her to submit to two examinations, noting that each examination would likely be a traumatic experience,” wrote U.S. District Court Judge Jed S. Rakoff, who is presiding over the co-joined lawsuits.
JPMorgan and Staley eventually agreed on renowned forensic psychiatrist Dr. Stuart B. Kleinman, who specializes in post-traumatic stress.
“The Court has reviewed Dr. Kleinman’s impressive credentials and finds him very well suited to the task at hand,” the Manhattan judge wrote in his April 27, 2023, order.
Kleinman’s psychiatric evaluation of Jane Doe 1 could prove crucial to the big-bucks lawsuit against JPMorgan who is also being targeted in a parallel claim by the U.S. Virgin Island where Epstein owned a secluded residence notoriously known as ‘Pedophile Island.’
As RadarOnline.com reported, Staley has vehemently denied assaulting Jane Doe 1 and recently filed a motion to dismiss the JPMorgan lawsuit since the victim does not “seek damages for battery; instead, she seeks all damages arising from JPMorgan’s financial support of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.”
- Ex-JPMorgan Executive Accuses Bank of Using Him As 'PR Shield' In Bombshell Sex Trafficking Lawsuit
- Full Court Press: Former Banking Honcho James 'Jes' Staley Mounts Desperate Defense In Jeffrey Epstein Sex Trafficking Lawsuits
- JPMorgan Bankers Allegedly Met With Pedophile Ringleader Jeffrey Epstein For YEARS After His 2013 Conviction: Report
Both JPMorgan and Staley have recently been skewered by bombshell evidence seeping out from the multiple lawsuits.
The Wall Street Journal reported officials at JPMorgan continued to meet with Epstein until 2017 after shutting down his account in 2013 — despite his solicitation of prostitution and sex with a minor conviction in 2008 in West Palm Beach where he was required to register as a sex offender.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
And Staley, who left the bank in 2013, was exposed for exchanging about 1200 electronic messages with Epstein using the JPMorgan email account to discuss business and exchanging disturbing photographs of women in suggestive poses.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Epstein was suspiciously found hanging in his New York jail cell in August 2019, while awaiting a sex trafficking trial for allegedly providing a bevy of young girls to powerful politicians and businessmen.