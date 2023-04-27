Jeffrey Epstein Trafficking Victim To Undergo Court-Ordered Psychiatric Exam in High-Stakes Lawsuits Against JPMorgan and Former Bank Honcho Jes Staley

The Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking victim at the center of the high-stakes lawsuits against JPMorgan Chase and former bank honcho James ‘Jes’ Staley will have to submit to a psychiatric examination, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The victim—known as Jane Doe 1 – sued the banking giant late last year charging it turned a blind eye to Epstein’s trafficking operation and allowed him to make financial transactions with victims and lackeys through a series of dummy companies.

JPMorgan then sued Staley, its former private banking chief, accusing him of coddling the creep and allegedly assaulting Jane Doe 1, who will now be examined to determine the extent of her “emotional distress and related issues,” court documents show.