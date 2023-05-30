Epstein Files Show Chris Rock Was Among Dozens of Stars Set to Meet With Disgraced Financier

A trove of Jeffrey Epstein's private calendars and emails revealed dozens of Hollywood's elite were on the books to meet with the disgraced financier as he sought to rehabilitate his image following a 13-month jail stint in 2008, RadarOnline.com has learned.

At the time, Epstein served time behind bars after pleading guilty to procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and felony solicitation of prostitution.