Epstein Files Show Chris Rock Was Among Dozens of Stars Set to Meet With Disgraced Financier

By:

May 30 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

A trove of Jeffrey Epstein's private calendars and emails revealed dozens of Hollywood's elite were on the books to meet with the disgraced financier as he sought to rehabilitate his image following a 13-month jail stint in 2008, RadarOnline.com has learned.

At the time, Epstein served time behind bars after pleading guilty to procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and felony solicitation of prostitution.

epstein files stars scheduled meet jeffrey
In the years after his arrest, the docs reveal he strived to forge friendships with powerful people while continuing his philanthropy efforts to keep him running with high society.

A newly exposed calendar detailed a 7:30 PM dinner with a handful of well-known names including actor Woody Allen, Jes Staley, who was head of JP Morgan in the early 2010s, and "maybe Chris Rock," although a source said that Rock was a no-show at the January 2014 event.

epstein files stars scheduled meet jeffrey
An insider told Daily Mail that Rock was friendly with Allen, according to their bombshell report. RadarOnline.com has reached out to representatives for Rock for comment.

Those scheduled to meet Epstein included Irina Shayk, Wendi Murdoch, Richard Branson, Peter Thiel, and more.

epstein files stars scheduled meet jeffrey
Epstein, who died by suicide in August 2019 while facing federal sex trafficking charges, previously invited comedian Chris Tucker on a trip to Africa with former president Bill Clinton aboard his private jet in 2002, a topic that trended in 2020.

"Chris Tucker's name is on that list but only because he was associated with the Clinton Foundation. People better be real careful with what they assume," one person tweeted about the trip for an AIDS and poverty awareness cause.

epstein files stars scheduled meet jeffrey
Meanwhile, Epstein's emails suggested that he wanted to be linked to individuals with influence. One indicated he had knowledge about Prince Andrew's finances being tied up with those of his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Epstein's emails also noted that he would clear his schedule for Ferguson at a moment's notice. It read, "Duchess anytime."

