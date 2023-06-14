Revealed: Details Surface of Jeffrey Epstein's Previously Unknown Encounter with Elon Musk in 2012

New details have emerged regarding a previously unknown encounter between Jeffrey Epstein and Elon Musk that allegedly took place more than ten years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come shortly after Musk was subpoenaed by the US Virgin Islands over his alleged ties to the late convicted sex offender, a newly surfaced email written by Epstein years before his death suggested that he and the Tesla founder met for lunch in 2012 at a TED conference in Long Beach, California.