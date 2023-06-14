Revealed: Details Surface of Jeffrey Epstein's Previously Unknown Encounter with Elon Musk in 2012
New details have emerged regarding a previously unknown encounter between Jeffrey Epstein and Elon Musk that allegedly took place more than ten years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come shortly after Musk was subpoenaed by the US Virgin Islands over his alleged ties to the late convicted sex offender, a newly surfaced email written by Epstein years before his death suggested that he and the Tesla founder met for lunch in 2012 at a TED conference in Long Beach, California.
That is the surprising revelation shared by Daily Mail on Wednesday.
According to the February 2012 email obtained by the outlet, Epstein seemingly bragged to an acquaintance that he had lunch with both Musk and Boris Nikolic – a former scientific advisor to Bill Gates and the executor of Epstein's will.
“Just finished lunch with boris and musk,” Epstein wrote on February 28, 2012. “Will be at the westin in about 30 minutes.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the revelation that Musk and Epstein met in February 2012 came shortly after the tech billionaire was subpoenaed by the government of the US Virgin Islands over his alleged ties to the late financier-turned-sex-offender.
The subpoena suggested that Epstein played a role in Musk's companies, such as Tesla, banking with JPMorgan.
Musk has since dismissed the allegations on Twitter and called the accusations “idiotic on so many levels.”
Meanwhile, previous reports published by Daily Mail indicated that Musk had contact with both Epstein or Epstein’s associates on a series of other occasions between 2011 and 2014.
The alleged 2011 encounter was said to be at a “billionaire's dinner” organized by a friend of Epstein that also saw Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Google co-founder Sergey Brin in attendance.
Then, in 2014, Musk was photographed with Epstein's confidante Ghislaine Maxwell at a Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. Musk has since denied knowing Maxwell.
The U.S. Virgin Islands first subpoenaed Musk in May as part of its investigation into Epstein's sex trafficking operation and the pair’s alleged ties through JPMorgan Chase.
Musk recently fired back against the subpoena in a tweet and refused to address how his companies came to bank with JPMorgan. He also refused to acknowledge whether he was introduced to anyone at the bank by Epstein.
"The notion that I would need or listen to financial advice from a dumb crook is absurd," Musk tweeted in May. "JPM let Tesla down ten years ago, despite having Tesla's global commercial banking business, which we then withdrew. I have never forgiven them."