Google Co-Founder Amongst Billionaires Issued Subpoenas For Connection To JPMorgan And Jeffrey Epstein
Google co-founder Sergey Brin is among a number of billionaires subpoenaed earlier this week in relation to JP Morgan's alleged connection to Jeffrey Epstein.
A probe was conducted by the US Virgin Islands around concerning ties between the multinational bank, its affiliates and the late pedophile financier.
Brin, along with Hyatt Hotels executive chairman Thomas Pritzker, famed real estate investor Mort Zuckerman and former Disney executive turned venture capitalist Michael Ovitz were all asked to testify about their involvement in the case.
It's still unclear as to what connection four of the richest people in the US have to the case, as lawyers in the civil case claim that those subpoenaed aren't party to the suit but may have relevant evidence to the case.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the subpoenas specify that the court are asking for any communications and documents related to both JP Morgan and Epstein.
Bren co-founded the popular search engine Google along with Lary Page in 1998 and is, by far, the wealthiest of those issued. As of 2022, his net-worth was estimated to be well over $85 billion making him the 12th richest man in the world.
Pritzker is worth around $5.3 billion, Zuckerman $2.3 billion and Ovitz just around $550 million.
This is the second lawsuit from one of Epstein's victims over business partners deciding to continue working with the sex trafficking criminal even after he was convicted in Florida of soliciting prostitution from minors.
The attorney's on the case claim that the money Epstein got from his business ties to the multinational bank was used to fund his international crime syndicate and that the bank received a number of "high value business opportunities" as a result.
JPMorgan has attempted to dismiss the lawsuit with little headway and has even launched their own suit against their former investment banking chief Jes Staley.
Staley was said to have enjoyed a cozy relationship with Epstein.
With the bank alleging that he's to blame for the legal fallout involving the convicted pedophile and was responsible for their 15-year financial relationship.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.