Epstein Cover Set to Explode: Appeals Court Ruling Could ‘Pave Way for Release’ of Buried Grand Jury Records

An alleged Jeffrey Epstein coverup is set to explode after a new appeals court ruling “paved the way” for the release of buried grand jury records, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come 17 years after Epstein faced minor charges in Palm Beach, Florida, for suspected sex crimes, a Wednesday appeals court ruling determined the judge at the time was mistaken in ruling he could not release grand jury records about the 2006 inquiry.