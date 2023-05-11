Epstein Cover Set to Explode: Appeals Court Ruling Could ‘Pave Way for Release’ of Buried Grand Jury Records
An alleged Jeffrey Epstein coverup is set to explode after a new appeals court ruling “paved the way” for the release of buried grand jury records, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come 17 years after Epstein faced minor charges in Palm Beach, Florida, for suspected sex crimes, a Wednesday appeals court ruling determined the judge at the time was mistaken in ruling he could not release grand jury records about the 2006 inquiry.
The court has now reportedly sent the case to Circuit Judge Donald W. Hafele, who, per the court’s instructions, will determine which of the 2006 grand jury records can be released to the public.
“A full accounting of what happened and how it occurred is significant to the victims because they don’t want it to happen to anyone ever again,” said Palm Beach attorney Spencer Kuvin. “There was a huge amount of secrecy.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a Palm Beach grand jury was convened in 2006 to determine whether Epstein groomed and sexually assaulted “dozens” of underage girls and young women.
The billionaire financier-turned-sex offender was ultimately charged with one count of solicitation of a minor. He pleaded guilty to the charge in 2008.
Epstein was sentenced to 18 months in the Palm Beach County stockade, where he was reportedly housed in a private sector and allowed to leave for “multiple hours” each day.
Following a 2018 report published by the Miami Herald that focused on Epstein’s 2006 trial, New York’s Southern District relaunched an investigation into the now-deceased financier and arrested Epstein on new sex crime charges in July 2019.
Epstein died one month later from an apparent suicide while in federal custody.
“It is a very significant advancement for access to records in Florida and in this case in particular,” Michael Barfield, director of public access initiatives at the Florida Center for Government Accountability, said after the court’s ruling on Wednesday.
“It’s nearly impossible to get [grand jury records],” added Scott Ponce, an expert in media law and a partner in the Miami office of the law firm Holland & Knight. “This is one of those rare cases where it can happen.”
Although it is now up to Judge Hafele to determine which grand jury records – if any – can be released to the public, it is still possible the case could be appealed to the Supreme Court of Florida.