Resurfaced Video Shows Bill Gates Being Quizzed by Russian Bridge Player at Center of Affair Rumors, Blackmailing From Jeffrey Epstein

Russian bridge player Mila Antonova could be seen interviewing a beaming Bill Gates at the 2010 National Bridge Tournament in a newly unearthed video, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The accomplished card connoisseur allegedly had a brief romance with the Microsoft co-founder while Gates was still married to then-wife Melinda French Gates, and sources said disgraced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein somehow found out about their supposed tryst and used his knowledge to threaten one of the world's richest men.