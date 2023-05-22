Resurfaced Video Shows Bill Gates Being Quizzed by Russian Bridge Player at Center of Affair Rumors, Blackmailing From Jeffrey Epstein
Russian bridge player Mila Antonova could be seen interviewing a beaming Bill Gates at the 2010 National Bridge Tournament in a newly unearthed video, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The accomplished card connoisseur allegedly had a brief romance with the Microsoft co-founder while Gates was still married to then-wife Melinda French Gates, and sources said disgraced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein somehow found out about their supposed tryst and used his knowledge to threaten one of the world's richest men.
In the throwback clip, Antonova could be heard quizzing Gates for her website BridgeUnion.com at the event in Reno, Nevada.
"Do you think bridge helped you in your work?" she asked, to which he replied, "It helps you think in very concrete ways. I played a lot of card games when I was young. Bridge is the king of all card games."
The seemingly friendly interaction captured on camera was first reported on by Daily Mail amid speculation about the nature of her relationship with Gates at the time.
Antonova was in her 20s when she met Gates. Epstein reportedly crossed paths with her three years later.
In an exposed email fired off in 2017, Epstein told Gates to reimburse him for the cost of investing in Antonova's coding education, according to the Wall Street Journal.
"Epstein agreed to pay, and he paid directly to the school," Antonova told the publication. "Nothing was exchanged. I don't know why he did that. When I asked, he said something like he was wealthy and wanted to help people when he could."
The message came after Epstein was trying to set up a philanthropic fund and wanted the billionaire as an anchor donor, an offer the tech titan declined.
"Mr. Gates met with Epstein solely for philanthropic purposes. Having failed repeatedly to draw Mr. Gates beyond these matters, Epstein tried unsuccessfully to leverage a past relationship to threaten Mr. Gates," a rep for the business magnate said.
During the aforementioned interview, Antonova declined to comment on her alleged history with Gates.
He and his ex-wife, Melinda, finalized their divorce in August 2021 after 27 years of marriage. Both said they were committed to coparenting post-split.