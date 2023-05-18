Exposed: Billionaire Melinda Gates' Had 'Military Operation' Level Security Protection for 'Today' Show Appearance
Melinda French Gates spares no expense when it comes to her security detail, making sure all bases are covered when it comes to ensuring her own safety.
RadarOnline.com has learned the philanthropist and ex-wife of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates refuses to skimp when it comes to her protection.
"Melinda's recent Today show appearance was like a military operation behind the scenes," one source claimed.
"Her private army of security guards did a sweep of the entire studio a few days before she arrived, identifying all entry and exit points in case of emergency," they added.
Melinda recently spoke about her partnership with Flatiron Books to release a new publishing imprint that spotlights authors striving for equality, chatting with Today's Sheinelle Jones about making an impact through "radical inclusion."
The insider tells us that "even high-profile guests like Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, and Michelle Obama didn't feel the need for an advanced team."
"Then again, they're not worth 6 billion bucks!" noted the tipster.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Melinda for comment.
Following her public split, Melinda was given at least $6.3 billion worth of stock in various companies that had been transferred to her by business magnate ex.
The former spouses were legally divorced in August 2021, marking an official end to their union after meeting at Microsoft in 1987 and tying the knot in 1994.
Prior to that, the pair announced in May of that year that they would be ending their marriage after nearly three decades.
"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," their joint statement read, adding how they raised three "incredible children" and "built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives."
Melinda and Bill said they were proud of what they accomplished together and passionate about their shared mission going forward, concluding, "but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives."