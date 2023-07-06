Donald Trump Attacks President Biden and the Media Over Cocaine Discovered at White House: 'The Story Will Vanish'
Donald Trump attacked both President Joe Biden and the media in connection to the cocaine that was found at the White House over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump’s surprising remarks came on Wednesday afternoon – three days after a “dime-sized” baggie of the illicit drug was found in a cubby hole in the West Wing lobby on Sunday night.
"Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden," the former president fumed on Truth Social.
Trump then targeted the media and predicted that the story will “vanish.”
"But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was ‘very small,’ & it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish," he wrote.
The embattled former president, who is currently under investigation for the classified documents he allegedly took from the White House after leaving office in January 2021, then lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith.
Trump claimed that Smith "looks like a crackhead to me!” He also questioned whether Smith was in the vicinity of the drugs before they were found in the West Wing.
"Where are the White House SECURITY TAPES, like the ones I openly and happily gave to Deranged Jack Smith, which will quickly show where the Cocaine in the White House came from???” the former president raged.
- Donald Trump Takes 'Dig' at Ron DeSantis While DJing His Fourth of July Party
- Shocking New Photo and Video Evidence From Trump Raid Emerges After Judge Unseals Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant
- Donald Trump’s Ex-Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Defends Hunter Biden as White House Probe Into Cocaine Found Intensifies
“They already know the answer,” he added, “but probably don’t like it!"
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a “dime-sized” baggie of cocaine was found while President Biden, Hunter Biden, and the rest of the Biden family were visiting Camp David ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The Secret Service announced on Wednesday that the agency was preparing to run both a DNA and a fingerprint analysis to discover who the cocaine belonged to and how it ended up in the West Wing lobby.
Meanwhile, President Biden has refused to comment on the matter.