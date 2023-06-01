President Biden Takes a Major Tumble Moments After Giving Speech at Air Force Graduation Ceremony

"Graduates, you made a noble choice to lead a life of service," Biden said at the ceremony held in Colorado, thanking cadets at Falcon Stadium who will go on to become second lieutenants in either the Air Force or Space Force for their contributions. "Now, you also shoulder a great privilege and a mighty responsibility."

"In the years ahead, your airmen and guardians are going to look to you for guidance and inspiration because the world is going to get more confusing," he went on. "They'll put their trust in you. You, in turn, must strive to always be worthy of their confidence."

Biden was later seen shaking hands with a proud new degree-holder when the president dropped to the ground.