President Biden Takes a Major Tumble Moments After Giving Speech at Air Force Graduation Ceremony
President Joe Biden struggled to find his footing during the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation, taking a massive tumble on stage as onlookers watched on with a loud gasp.
RadarOnline.com has learned the moment was captured on video Thursday, in which the commander-in-chief could be seen showing his support in a suit and ball cap before he tripped and fell.
"Graduates, you made a noble choice to lead a life of service," Biden said at the ceremony held in Colorado, thanking cadets at Falcon Stadium who will go on to become second lieutenants in either the Air Force or Space Force for their contributions. "Now, you also shoulder a great privilege and a mighty responsibility."
"In the years ahead, your airmen and guardians are going to look to you for guidance and inspiration because the world is going to get more confusing," he went on. "They'll put their trust in you. You, in turn, must strive to always be worthy of their confidence."
Biden was later seen shaking hands with a proud new degree-holder when the president dropped to the ground.
An Air Force officer as well as two members of his U.S. Secret Service detail rushed to his side to get him back to his feet as soon as possible.
He then walked away and brushed off the incident afterwards, pointing down to a sandbag that was in his way.
- President Joe Biden's Sexual Assault Accuser Tara Reade Defects to Russia: 'The Kremlin is Accommodating'
- FBI Director Wray Threatened With Contempt by Kevin McCarthy as Investigation Into Biden’s Family Heats Up
- 'I Thought You Might Clap For That': First Lady Jill Biden Tells Audience to Applaud During Awkward Washington Event
White House Communications director Ben LaBolt assured people on Twitter that President Biden is "fine."
Axios reporter Alex Thompson said there were concerns leading up to the event. "Some top Democrats have privately been saying for months that they're nervous about Biden tripping again on the trail. Today he did," Thompson tweeted.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The 80-year-old politician is the oldest president to serve in American history. Last month, Biden announced his 2024 bid, asking voters to trust in him to "finish this job."
"I said we are in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are," Biden continued. "The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer."