'You Think I Don’t Know How Old I Am?' Joe Biden Lashes Out Over Questions About His Age As 80-Year-Old President Considers 2024 Re-Election Run
Joe Biden is furious over the concerns surrounding his old age as the 80-year-old president continues to consider running for re-election in 2024, RadarOnline.com has learned.
President Biden, who turned 80 on November 20, is officially the oldest president to hold office.
If Biden were to run for re-election in November 2024, and win his re-election bid, the now 80-year-old commander-in-chief would be 86 years old by the end of his second term.
This has caused mounting concern in the media, with outlets questioning whether Biden’s age makes him unfit to hold office for much longer.
“You think I don’t know how f---ing old I am?” President Biden allegedly ranted to one acquaintance earlier this year following a report about his old age, according to Politico.
The outlet also reported how Biden has regularly “vented to allies” about how much the topic of his age is discussed in the media. Although the president has said he expects to run for re-election in 2024, he has pushed an official decision back until sometime in 2023.
But while Biden has allegedly ranted behind closed doors over the focus on his age in the media, he admitted in October that his age is a “legitimate” issue for voters to be “concerned” about.
“I think it’s a legitimate thing to be concerned about anyone’s age, including mine,” Biden told MSNBC during an interview at the time. “And I think the best way to make the judgment is to watch me. Am I slowing up? Do I have the same pace?”
During his interview with MSNBC in October, Biden also claimed he felt closer to 50 years old than 80.
Still, while Biden seems unconcerned about his current age ahead of a potential re-election bid in two years, a recent survey found that at least 60% of Americans – including at least 50% of Democratic voters – are concerned about the president’s age and mental health.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, questions about Biden’s mental health come following a series of concerning blunders and slip-ups committed by the aging president.
In September, just days before Biden insisted he is fit to run for re-election should he choose, he came under fire after mistakenly calling for House Rep. Jackie Walorski during a conference at the White House.
House Rep. Walorski had passed away in early August following a tragic car accident in Indiana.
Biden’s numerous slip-ups have made him a prime target for attacks from the Republican Party, who use his mistakes as ammo to question the president’s competence and fitness to hold the top office in the nation.
"Republicans are seizing on recent gaffes from President Biden, putting a spotlight on his slip-ups to attack Biden’s competency ahead of both the midterms and a 2024 presidential race," The Hill wrote in an October report.
"The RNC did not make Biden’s age a central part of its criticism, but it is an implicit and sometimes explicit part of the attacks from various Republicans, who see perceptions of Biden’s age and competence as a potentially fruitful line of attack," the outlet continued. "But today’s gaffes are being used by Republicans to question Biden’s competency, given his age.”