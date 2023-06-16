Chris Cuomo Accuses 2024 Hopeful Chris Christie Of Dodging Requests to Appear on NewsNation, 'Keeps Saying No'
Chris Cuomo hinted at NewsNation's interest to have Chris Christie on his show, explaining there's a reason why the former governor of New Jersey has not already been booked for an appearance, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday, the ex-CNN anchor addressed a question about Christie potentially stopping by for an interview.
"He is out of his ABC contract so using that as a reason for not inviting him on isn't viable anymore. Please just tell us if he didn't respond and/or declined if that's the case," one social media user inquired on Twitter.
Although several said they would tune in to that interview, it appears Christie is not yet jumping at the opportunity. "Keeps saying no," Cuomo replied. RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Christie for comment.
Christie was known for having a friendly relationship with Chris' brother, former governor Andrew Cuomo.
Earlier this month, ABC News suspended its relationship with Christie, who joined the network as a contributor in 2018, ahead of his entrance into the race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.
Christie announced his bid in a town hall hosted at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics in Manchester, New Hampshire, after filing paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.
During a follow-up interview, he sounded off about rival Donald Trump.
"He's a failure. He's a failed leader. We gave him a Republican House, a Republican Senate, and he failed," Christie said during an appearance on Fox News amid both of their second presidential campaigns.
Christie asked, "Is that the type of leadership we want or do we want someone who has governed in a blue state, showing you can win independent voters, get 61 per cent of the vote for reelection in a state like New Jersey as a Republican, and works with a Democratic legislature to get pension reform; to fire the Camden City Police Department leading to a 75 per cent reduction in the murder rate; and gave more educational choice than in any blue state in the country, more charter schools and choice in the city of Newark, and did that with a Democratic legislature?"