Chris Christie Booed After Attacking Trump During Speech: 'This is What Happens When You Tell The Truth'

Jun. 23 2023, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Chris Christie was mercilessly booed when he trashed Donald Trump during a speech at the Faith and Freedom conference ahead of the weekend — a move that backfired for the former New Jersey governor-turned-presidential hopeful, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

donald trump journalist dumb rocks unattractive
Christie, 60, decided to attack the 77-year-old GOP frontrunner at the Washington Hilton Hotel in D.C. on Friday.

“I’m running because he’s let us down,” the 2024 Republican presidential primary newcomer said to the crowd. “He has let us down because he’s unwilling, he’s unwilling to take responsibility for any of the mistakes that were made and any of the faults that he has and any of the things that he’s done.”

But he didn't stop there.

Christie then insinuated the billionaire businessman wasn't a successful commander-in-chief.

“And that is not leadership, everybody. That is a failure of leadership,” he said, causing the audience to boo. Christie didn't seem to care about the negative response.

“You can boo all you want!” he shouted from the stage. Christie later doubled down on his stance about Trump.

“If all you do is disagree with someone, and in return, you get that type of treatment, then I’ve joined a great list of Americans like Rex Tillerson, Jim Mattis, Mark Esper, Mick Mulvaney, and John Kelly," the politician said, referencing former supporters who have turned on Trump.

"We love Trump!" one lady shouted as most of the crowd disagreed.

“You can love him all you want,” he continued, adding that Trump made “our country smaller.” Christie also addressed the boos, saying, “This is what happens when you tell the truth, it’s okay.”

While he was met with boos, a video showed that Christie also received applause.

Christie and Trump have been at odds for some time, with the ex-president cruelly supporting those who have attacked Chris over his weight after he threw his hat in the 2024 presidential ring. Trump even weighed in on the fat-shaming comments.

Christie, for his part, has been using the strategy of trashing Trump — which backfired in this case.

