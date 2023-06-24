Chris Christie Booed After Attacking Trump During Speech: 'This is What Happens When You Tell The Truth'

Christie, 60, decided to attack the 77-year-old GOP frontrunner at the Washington Hilton Hotel in D.C. on Friday.

“I’m running because he’s let us down,” the 2024 Republican presidential primary newcomer said to the crowd. “He has let us down because he’s unwilling, he’s unwilling to take responsibility for any of the mistakes that were made and any of the faults that he has and any of the things that he’s done.”

But he didn't stop there.