Donald Trump Rips ‘Sloppy’ Chris Christie as Ex-pal Calls Him a ‘Liar and a Coward’ for Allegedly Misleading His Supporters

Attendees were polled about who they planned on voting for in 2024. Trump defeated his rivals Ron DeSantis, Christie, Nikki Haley, and Mike Pence with ease.

“Just heard that I (WE!) won the big Turning Point Straw Poll in a BLOWOUT, getting 85.7% of the Vote,” Trump said. “Ron DeSantimonious came in a solid 3rd with 4.3%, Vivek got 2%, and Sloppy Chris Christie, as usual, got a big, fat, ZERO!”

Over the weekend, Christie spoke out against Trump’s appearance at Turning Point Action where he told voters he was being “indicted for” them.