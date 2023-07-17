Donald Trump Rips ‘Sloppy’ Chris Christie as Ex-pal Calls Him a ‘Liar and a Coward’ for Allegedly Misleading His Supporters
Donald Trump attacked Chris Christie after learning his former friend’s run for president received zero support in a new poll, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Over the weekend, conservatives flocked to the Turning Point Action conference in Florida, where Republican stars speak to their followers.
Attendees were polled about who they planned on voting for in 2024. Trump defeated his rivals Ron DeSantis, Christie, Nikki Haley, and Mike Pence with ease.
“Just heard that I (WE!) won the big Turning Point Straw Poll in a BLOWOUT, getting 85.7% of the Vote,” Trump said. “Ron DeSantimonious came in a solid 3rd with 4.3%, Vivek got 2%, and Sloppy Chris Christie, as usual, got a big, fat, ZERO!”
Over the weekend, Christie spoke out against Trump’s appearance at Turning Point Action where he told voters he was being “indicted for” them.
On Jake Tapper’s show, Christie commented Trump’s assertion that he was facing criminal charges for his base.
Christie didn’t hold back. He said, “He’s a liar and a coward. He’s not giving interviews for anyone other than because of his own conduct. There’s no other of the 200 million Americans you spoke about who illegally retained classified national secrets after being asked politely, quietly, and professionally for 18 months to voluntarily turn them back over after he left the White House.”
“There’s no other of those 200 million Americans who lied to their own lawyers about where those documents were. And there’s none of those other 200 million Americans who lied to the prosecutors about it and flashed around documents regarding an Iranian war plan to people who didn’t have the clearance to see them,” he continued.
“Look, he’s indicted because of his outrageous conduct, and that’s why he’s been indicted,” he added.
Christie argued that his ex-pal “now has the opportunity to go to court and make the government proves that case beyond a reasonable doubt. But now he says he doesn’t want to have a trial until after the election in 2024. I don’t think he’s doing that for us either.”
The ex-mayor of New Jersey suggested Trump should resolve the criminal cases, “before people vote so that we know exactly who we’re voting for to put behind the desk in the Oval Office when he says he’s doing it for us.”