‘I’d Kick His A—’: Chris Christie Says He’s Take 78-year-old Donald Trump in One-on-one Fight in Octagon
Chris Christie ramped up his trash-talking against his former friend and now rival Donald Trump — claiming he’d take the 78-year-old easily, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday, 60-year-old Christie appeared on Piers Morgan’s Fox News show where the host asked about Trump’s love of UFC.
Morgan asked, “Talking of fighting, if you and Trump got in the ring — he loves his UFC and stuff like that, right — if you got in the octagon, you and him, who would win?”
Without missing a beat, Christie replied, “Come on Guy is 78-years-old. I’d kick his a--.”
Morgan asked if Christie would be “prepared to be the undercard, you against Trump?”
Christie said he would “fight Donald Trump anywhere he wants in any arena he wants. Whether it’s on a debate stage, or in the octagon.”
Trump and Christie have been going back and forth in recent weeks. Following the former governor of New Jersey announcing he was running for 2024 — Trump ripped him over his weight.
“How many times did Chris Christie use the word SMALL? Does he have a psychological problem with SIZE? Actually, his speech was SMALL, and not very good,” the ex-president wrote on Truth Social.
Weeks later, he posted an unflattering photo of Christie asleep on an airplane with a caption mocking his work ethic.
Despite the attacks, Christie has continued to criticize and call out Trump during his media appearances.
During a chat on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Christie claimed that Trump was terrified about the prospect of being thrown in jail.
Christie said, “I think that’s what he goes to bed every night thinking. Every night.”
He also trashed Trump’s attempt to portray the investigations over his handling of classified documents as a political witch hunt.
He said, “When they get a court order from a United States District Court judge, it’s not a violation of your Fourth Amendment rights. In fact, if you had done the simple thing that I think almost any other American would have done, which would have been to give the documents back, he wouldn’t be prosecuted. He is in big trouble there.”