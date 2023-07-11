Donald Trump is Terrified About Being Locked Up and Thinks About It ‘Every Night,’ Ex-pal Chris Christie Claims

Donald Trump’s old friend Chris Christie says the ex-president may put up a front he’s not scared of the prospect of going to jail but privately he’s stressed out, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former New Jersey governor appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe where he discussed a wide range of topics. During the chat, Christie defended prosecutors’ decision to bring indictments against Trump over the alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels and for claims he mishandled classified documents.