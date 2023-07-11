Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Chris Christie

Donald Trump is Terrified About Being Locked Up and Thinks About It ‘Every Night,’ Ex-pal Chris Christie Claims

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 11 2023, Updated 10:20 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Donald Trump’s old friend Chris Christie says the ex-president may put up a front he’s not scared of the prospect of going to jail but privately he’s stressed out, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former New Jersey governor appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe where he discussed a wide range of topics. During the chat, Christie defended prosecutors’ decision to bring indictments against Trump over the alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels and for claims he mishandled classified documents.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

“He generally has really crappy lawyers, so let me give him advice,” Christie said.

He said, “When they get a court order from a United States District Court judge, it’s not a violation of your Fourth Amendment rights. In fact, if you had done the simple thing that I think almost any other American would have done, which would have been to give the documents back, he wouldn’t be prosecuted. He is in big trouble there.”

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Christie continued, “If he takes this case to trial and is convicted, which — based upon what I’ve seen in the indictment — I believe he will be, then he is facing jail time.”

“Because part of what the Justice Department has always done under the attorneys general I’ve seen in my lifetime is, if we offer you a plea, which I’m certain they will, and you turn it down and you take us to trial and you’re convicted, that judge is sending you to jail.”

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Chris Christie

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump’s old friend said, “I think that’s what he goes to bed every night thinking. Every night.”

He said he believes Trump is terrified about being thrown into prison.

Embedded Image
Article continues below advertisement

"All this bravado and everything else, I’ve known him for 22 years, when I was doing these cases in New Jersey, and I’d put political figures in jail, he’d say to me “I could never do that. I could never go to jail.” And I’m telling you, no matter what he says, no matter how he’s bragging and going on and on about him not being afraid, he goes to bed every time thinking about the sound of the jail cell door closing behind him,” Christie said.

The interview comes days after Trump posted a photo of Christie sleeping on an airplane captioned,

"Resting after a good 25 minutes of work!" the ex-president captioned the photo on Truth Social.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.