Trump Cocaine Cover-up Claim: Ex-Prez Suggests Drugs Found at White House Were for 'Hunter and Probably Crooked Joe'

Donald Trump once again attacked President Joe Biden over the cocaine that was found at the White House last weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned. Trump also once again suggested the illicit drugs belonged to President Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

In the latest development to come after a “dime-sized” baggie of cocaine was found in the West Wing of the White House last Sunday, former President Trump recently rushed to Truth Social to claim that President Biden and the Secret Service are working to cover up the drug scandal.