Trump Cocaine Cover-up Claim: Ex-Prez Suggests Drugs Found at White House Were for 'Hunter and Probably Crooked Joe'
Donald Trump once again attacked President Joe Biden over the cocaine that was found at the White House last weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned. Trump also once again suggested the illicit drugs belonged to President Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.
In the latest development to come after a “dime-sized” baggie of cocaine was found in the West Wing of the White House last Sunday, former President Trump recently rushed to Truth Social to claim that President Biden and the Secret Service are working to cover up the drug scandal.
Trump not only claimed the Secret Service “100% knows” who the cocaine belonged to, but the former president also accused the White House of “destroying the tapes” in an effort to conceal where the drugs came from.
“THEY 100% KNOW WHO IT IS,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday. “If they don’t release information, it means they destroyed the tapes & the Cocaine was for use by Hunter, & probably Crooked Joe, in order to give this total disaster of a President a little life and energy!”
Trump then questioned whether President Biden was “on cocaine” when the FBI raided the embattled ex-president’s Mar-a-Lago home in August 2022 to recover the classified documents allegedly stolen from the White House in January 2021.
The 45th president also suggested Biden was on cocaine when Trump was arrested last month in connection to the classified documents found in his possession.
“Was Crooked Joe Biden on Cocaine when he instructed the FBI/DOJ to illegally invade my home, Mar-a-Lago, in complete and total violation of my 4th Amendment Rights?” Trump fumed.
“Was he on Cocaine, or various other substances, when he, for the first time in U.S. history, had his political opponent, who is leading him in the Polls by a lot, indicted and arrested (twice, if you include the DOJ run Manhattan D.A.’s Office)?” the embattled ex-president added. “WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE!!!”
- 'Don't F------- Bullsh-t Me!' White House Aides Reveal Biden Outbursts: Sensational New Claims President is So Hot-tempered Some Advisors Try to Avoid Meeting Alone With Him
- Donald Trump Tried to ‘Tap the Phones’ of White House Aides He Suspected of Leaking Information, Bombshell Book Alleges
- More Legal Drama: Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Leaves His Defense Team in New York Fraud Case
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a “dime-sized” baggie of cocaine was discovered in the West Wing of the White House on July 2 while President Biden, Hunter Biden, and the rest of the Biden family were visiting Camp David ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.
The Secret Service recently announced that the agency was preparing to run both a DNA and a fingerprint analysis to discover whom the cocaine belonged to and how it ended up in the West Wing lobby.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday to again suggest the cocaine belonged to Joe and Hunter Biden. He also predicted that the “fake news media” would make the story “vanish.”
"Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden," Trump wrote last week.
"But watch,” he continued, “the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was ‘very small,’ & it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish.”