'Very Dangerous Idea’: Donald Trump Warns About His ‘Passionate’ Supporters When Grilled About Potential Prison Time
Donald Trump said it would be a “dangerous” idea to have him locked up in prison — claiming his “passionate” supporters could act out, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump appeared for an interview on The Simon Conway Show this week. During the chat, the host asked Trump for his thoughts on the potential that he could be sent to prison. Specifically, he wondered if Trump had any thoughts on what his supporters would do if he was thrown behind bars.
The host asked, “Is it something that concerns you of the people making sure that they don’t go out of their right mind if something like that happens, if that, for example, they do say — Jack Smith says, OK, I’m going to put Donald Trump in jail?’
Trump replied, “I think it’s a very dangerous thing to even talk about, because we do have a tremendously passionate group of voters, much more passion than they had in 2020 and much more passion than they had in 2016. I think it would be very dangerous.”
Last night, Trump unleashed on his social media app, Truth Social. Only days after announcing Jack Smith had notified him he was a target in the January 6th grand jury — the ex-president continued to trash Smith and the investigation.
He wrote, “THE DEMOCRAT PROSECUTORS WAITED YEARS TO BRING CHARGES SO THAT THEY COULD INTERFERE WITH THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION. THEY ARE GETTING, HOWEVER, BIG BLOWBACK!!!”
Trump continued, “FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THE HISTORY OF THE USA, LAWYERS, AND THE LEGAL SYSTEM ITSELF, ARE UNDER SIEGE…ALL A GIFT FROM CROOKED JOE BIDEN, MERRICK GARLAND, AND DERANGED PROSECUTOR, JACK SMITH!!!”
Earlier this week, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman revealed Trump has not been in a "good mood" since Smith sent him the target letter.
She added, “At the moment, he is seeing this broadly as a threat to his freedom, and his advisers have been — in private conversations — pretty blunt that they see it as he has to win the election, and that is how he guarantees that he does not face jail time.”