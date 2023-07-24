Jack Smith Racks Up Almost $2 Million in Security Costs to Protect His Family After Donald Trump Attacks
Special counsel Jack Smith has racked up almost $2 million in security fees since he began investigating Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Smith was appointed special counsel by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on November 18 to oversee the Department of Justice's probes on alleged criminal activity by the ex-president and his associates.
So far, Smith's investigations into Trump's mishandling of classified documents and alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election have run up a $10 million bill for taxpayers, which included nearly $2 million in security costs.
Since being appointed by Garland, Smith and a team of about 40 to 60 prosecutors, including paralegals and various staff support, assisted the DOJ probe.
On June 8, those efforts resulted in a 37-count indictment against Trump, related to the dozens of boxes of classified materials found at his South Florida club, Mar-a-Lago.
With more indictments expected from Smith, Trump has set off on a crusade against the "deranged" special counsel.
U.S. Marshalls have been ordered to protect Smith and his family, as well as other prosecutors working on Trump-related cases. Their services have cost taxpayers close to $2 million so far.
A key factor in security costs related to protecting Smith, his family, and those working on his investigations stemmed from none other than Trump himself.
While other federal prosecutors were left to make their mark in history books, the embattled ex-president made Smith a household name through targeted rants on his social platform, Truth Social, as well as in-person at rallies and televised interviews.
Most recently, Trump warned that it would be "very dangerous" if he were to be sentenced to time behind bars over Smith's indictment.
Given his platform and influence, these public attacks have called for heightened security, and their costs are subsequently trickled down to taxpayers. Trump hasn't held back his feelings toward other prosecutors investigating him, either.
Trump has shared memes that depicted him swinging a baseball bat at Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who investigated his alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election. A grand jury ultimately voted to indict Trump in the probe.
With Smith's total investigation tab nearing $10 million — and expected to end somewhere around $25 million — another federal prosecutor believed that number was relatively low considering the investigations' stakes.
"What Jack Smith is doing is actually pretty cheap considering the momentous nature of the charges," said Timothy J. Heaphy, former attorney and lead investigator for the House Committee's January 6 probe, via the Daily Mail.
Despite the insider's take, Trump saw the figure as outrageous and once again attacked Smith and accused him of wasting taxpayer dollars.
"Just think of it! Between Mueller, Deranged Jack Smith, and Congressional Committees, over 100 Million Dollars has been spent investigating me since I came down the escalator in Trump Tower," Trump posted Sunday on Truth Social.
"Biden is a criminal, and almost no money, by comparison, has been spent investigating him."