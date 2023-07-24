Jack Smith Racks Up Almost $2 Million in Security Costs to Protect His Family After Donald Trump Attacks

Special counsel Jack Smith has racked up almost $2 million in security fees since he began investigating Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Smith was appointed special counsel by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on November 18 to oversee the Department of Justice's probes on alleged criminal activity by the ex-president and his associates.

So far, Smith's investigations into Trump's mishandling of classified documents and alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election have run up a $10 million bill for taxpayers, which included nearly $2 million in security costs.