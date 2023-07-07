Trump Prosecutor Jack Smith Investigating December 2020 Oval Office Meeting Where Then-Prez Discussed Declaring Martial Law: Report

Donald Trump prosecutor Jack Smith is reportedly investigating a December 2020 Oval Office meeting the then-president had in which he discussed declaring martial law, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come as Smith continues to investigate ex-President Trump for his possession of classified documents and alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, sources familiar with the federal probes revealed Smith is currently focusing on an Oval Office meeting that took place on December 18, 2020.