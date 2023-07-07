Trump Prosecutor Jack Smith Investigating December 2020 Oval Office Meeting Where Then-Prez Discussed Declaring Martial Law: Report
Donald Trump prosecutor Jack Smith is reportedly investigating a December 2020 Oval Office meeting the then-president had in which he discussed declaring martial law, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come as Smith continues to investigate ex-President Trump for his possession of classified documents and alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, sources familiar with the federal probes revealed Smith is currently focusing on an Oval Office meeting that took place on December 18, 2020.
The meeting was attended by Mike Flynn, Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell, according to CNN, and included discussions on declaring martial law as well as ordering the U.S. military to seize voting machines across the country.
“Our sources are telling us that Jack Smith and his team have signaled a continued and seemingly renewed interest in what was one of the most chaotic meetings to ever happen inside the Oval Office,” CNN star Kaitlan Collins reported on Thursday night.
“This was December 18 in 2020, six weeks after Trump had lost that election, as the lawyer Sidney Powell, Trump’s former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn, and the former CEO of Overstock.com floated some of the most desperate suggestions to keep Trump in power,” she continued.
“Martial law was brought up. So was the proposal to have the U.S. military seize voting machines,” Collins added. “You may remember hearing about it from the people who were there and later testified before the January 6 congressional committee.”
Collins then played a number of clips that featured different members from Trump’s camp – including Giuliani; former Trump lawyers Pat Cipollone and Eric Herschmann; and Powell – as they testified before the January 6 congressional committee.
According to the former president’s lawyers, the December 2020 Oval Office meeting was “chaotic” and filled with “screaming and shouting.”
“I mean, at times, there were people shouting at each other, hurling insults at each other,” former White House Staff Secretary Derek Lyons remembered of the meeting.
“I think that it got to the point where the screaming was completely, completely out there,” added Herschmann.
“Cipollone and Herschmann and whoever the other guy was showed nothing but contempt and disdain of the president,” Powell said.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the December 2020 Oval Office meeting came just days before the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building.
Special Counsel Smith is reportedly investigating whether Trump’s January 6 rally, which ultimately evolved into the attack on the Capitol, was planned during that meeting on the night of December 18.
“After that chaotic meeting, as it ended late into the evening,” Collins reported Thursday night, “that was when Trump sent this tweet about the January 6 rally that was going to happen in just a few weeks, saying it ‘will be wild.’"