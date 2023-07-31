Donald Trump’s main fundraising PAC reportedly spent more than $40 million on the embattled ex-president’s legal bills in the first half of 2023, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come as Trump battles two federal indictments with a third federal indictment potentially on the way, it was revealed that the former president’s main PAC – Save America – spent tens of millions of dollars defending Trump rather than supporting his 2024 presidential campaign.