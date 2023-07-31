Donald Trump PAC Spent More Than $40M on Legal Costs in First Half of 2023: Report
Donald Trump’s main fundraising PAC reportedly spent more than $40 million on the embattled ex-president’s legal bills in the first half of 2023, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come as Trump battles two federal indictments with a third federal indictment potentially on the way, it was revealed that the former president’s main PAC – Save America – spent tens of millions of dollars defending Trump rather than supporting his 2024 presidential campaign.
According to ABC News, a financial filing detailing the exact amount Save America spent on Trump’s legal bills is expected to be released on Monday.
Meanwhile, a Trump campaign spokesperson has released a statement and argued that the more than $40 million legal payments were “necessary” to protect the former president and his allies against the “weaponized Department of Justice.”
"The weaponized Department of Justice has continued to go after innocent Americans because they worked for President Trump and they know they have no legitimate case," the Trump spokesperson said on Sunday.
"In order to combat these heinous actions by Joe Biden's cronies and to protect these innocent people from financial ruin and prevent their lives from being completely destroyed, the leadership PAC contributed to their legal fees to ensure they have representation against unlawful harassment,” the spokesperson added.
Trump’s main Republican rival for next year’s presidential nomination, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, slammed the embattled ex-president for using tens of millions of dollars in campaign donations to pay for legal bills rather than to attack President Joe Biden and the Democrats.
"Trump has spent over $60 million this year on two things: falsely attacking Ron DeSantis and paying his own legal fees, not a cent on defeating Joe Biden," DeSantis campaign spokesman Andrew Romero said this weekend.
"Governor DeSantis' sole focus, by contrast, has been campaigning for this country's future, defeating Biden, and reversing the decline of America,” Romero added.
"If he drained the swamp like he promised, you know, he probably wouldn't be in the mess that he's in right now,” DeSantis himself told ABC News on Sunday.
Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung quickly fired back and seemingly called DeSantis a “desperate idiot” and an “un-American moron.”
"Only desperate idiots and un-American morons would take the position the DeSantis team has taken,” Cheung fumed.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump is currently facing two separate federal indictments connected to alleged hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election and the possession of classified documents after leaving office in January 2021.
Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a superseding indictment against Trump last week. The superseding indictment charged the already embattled ex-president with two additional counts of obstruction of justice connected to the alleged deletion of Mar-a-Lago surveillance footage from the summer of 2022.
Smith is also reportedly preparing to indict Trump on charges connected to the former president’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and his alleged role in inciting the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
"These are ridiculous indictments and all they're doing is hoping for massive election interference,” Trump said of the indictments against him on Saturday.
