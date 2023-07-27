Donald Trump's Attorneys Meet With Special Counsel Jack Smith Ahead of Potential Jan 6 Indictment: Report
Two attorneys for Donald Trump met with Special Counsel Jack Smith this week ahead of the ex-president’s possible indictment for his alleged role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come as the former president prepares for yet another potential indictment, Trump attorneys John Lauro and Todd Blanche were spotted arriving at Smith’s office on Thursday morning.
According to ABC News, the meeting was likely in connection to the target letter the Special Counsel issued to Trump and his legal team on July 16.
The letter reportedly informed Trump that he is officially a target in the Special Counsel’s ongoing investigation into the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol and Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Sources familiar with the matter told ABC News that the July 16 target letter specifically mentioned three federal statutes that Smith’s team is investigating: conspiracy to commit offense or to defraud the United States, deprivation of rights under a civil rights statute, and tampering with a witness, victim or an informant.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump confirmed he received the target letter last week. The former president rushed to Truth Social to confirm and slam the sudden development.
“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th grand Jury Investigation, and giving me very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment,” Trump wrote on the morning of July 18.
He continued, “So now, Joe Biden’s Attorney General, Merrick Garland, who I turned down for the United States Supreme Court (in retrospect, based on his corrupt and unethical actions, a very wise decision), together with Joe Biden’s Department of Injustice, have effectively issued a third indictment and Arrest of Joe Biden’s NUMBER ONE POLITICAL OPPONENT, who is largely dominating him in the race for the Presidency.”
- Jill Biden’s Ex-husband Unleashes on ‘Very Dangerous’ Biden Family: ‘Hard to Believe What They’re Doing to President Trump’
- Melania Trump Sticking to 'Small Circle' as She Avoids Limelight, Keeping Hairdresser and Elderly Parents on Short List of Friends
- Melania Trump Keeps A Close Eye On Media Coverage Of Donald, Expressed 'Curiosity' About Rival Ron DeSantis' Wife Casey
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith to oversee the investigation into Trump and his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in November 2022.
Meanwhile, Smith also investigated – and ultimately indicted – Trump in connection to the classified documents probe against the embattled ex-president.
Trump was slapped with 37 federal charges, including more than 30 violations of the Espionage Act, centered around his allegedly illegal retention of national security and classified documents after leaving office in January 2021.
Although Trump requested the trial for the classified documents case be postponed until after the 2024 presidential election, the judge overseeing the case recently scheduled the trial for May 2024.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.