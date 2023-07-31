Joe Rogan Claims January 6 Was a False Flag Attack to Take Down Donald Trump: 'That's a Fact'
Joe Rogan recently claimed that the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol was a false flag attack created to take down then-President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Rogan shared his latest conspiracy theory on Saturday during an interview with fellow comedian Jim Gaffigan.
According to Rogan, the nation’s intelligence agencies were “involved” in the January 6 attack and “provoked” protestors into entering the Capitol.
“The January 6 thing is bad, but also, the intelligence agencies were involved in provoking people into the Capitol Building,” Rogan insisted on Saturday. “That’s a fact.”
The 55-year-old comedian-turned-Spotify podcast host then suggested that the infamous January 6 protestor Ray Epps was a federal agent placed amongst Trump’s supporters on the day of the insurrection to “instigate” those trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Rogan explained to his guest that using “agent provocateurs” was a “common tactic” used by federal agencies “to disrupt peaceful protests” like the one on January 6, 2021.
“I don’t know, but I do know that every other, I think that every other person who was involved in January 6, who was involved in coordinating a break-in into the Capitol and then instigating people, they were all arrested,” Rogan said on Saturday. “This guy wasn’t.”
“Not only that, but they were defending him in the New York Times, the Washington Post, all these different things saying Fox News has unjustly accused him of instigating when he clearly instigated, he did it on camera,” he argued further.
“I don’t know if he was a fed, I know a lot of people think he was a fed.”
Epps sued Fox News for defamation earlier this month after the already embattled conservative news network claimed he was the “smoking gun of the entire fedsurrection.”
Epps also revealed in his filing that, despite the claims otherwise, he does expect to face criminal charges for his role at the Capitol on January 6.
Gaffigan ultimately expressed doubt about Rogan’s dubious claims, but the Joe Rogan Experience podcast host doubled down on the January 6 conspiracy theory and reiterated his belief that the nation’s intelligence agencies organized a false flag attack against Trump because “is the enemy of the intelligence agencies.”
“With Trump, that’s absolutely the case,” Rogan pushed. “Trump set himself up against the intelligence agencies.”
“I think they were going to get him in any way that they could because he’s an enemy of the intelligence agencies, and he was openly talking about them being incompetent and being corrupt,” Rogan added.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Rogan’s remarks on Saturday with Gaffigan would not be the first time the Spotify podcast host pushed an already debunked conspiracy theory to his 11 million listeners.
Rogan previously came under fire for a number of dangerous and controversial claims he made about the Covid-19 mask and vaccine mandates at the peak of the devastating Covid-19 pandemic.
