Rudy Giuliani Suffers Major Meltdown — Slams Trump Prosecutor Jack Smith After New Criminal Indictment Against Ex-President
Rudy Giuliani attacked Special Counsel Jack Smith this week after Smith announced a third criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can report.
Giuliani’s fiery remarks came on Tuesday night – just hours after Smith announced four new criminal charges against Trump for the former president’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his alleged role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.
According to Giuliani, Special Counsel Smith is a “bully.” Giuliani also accused Smith of violating Trump’s First Amendment rights.
“I guess you have to be careful what you say. He still is the special investigator, the special prosecutor,” Giuliani told Newsmax host Eric Bolling on Tuesday. “I long ago stopped being careful and I don’t worry about the Jack Smiths of this world.”
“I have a chapter in my book called ‘Stand Up to Bullies,’” Giuliani continued. “So, here’s what I say to Jack Smith.”
The former New York City mayor-turned-Trump attorney then engaged in a fiery rant in which he targeted Smith for violating the former president’s right to speech which, according to Giuliani, included Trump’s freedom to falsely claim the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
“After the Supreme Court threw out your case, which should have been a disgrace and you should’ve gone and found another profession because you don’t belong in this one, this one will be your legacy,” Giuliani fumed. “Violating the right of free speech of an American citizen.”
“Never mind whether he was president or not. He could be anybody. He could be a homeless person,” Giuliani continued. “You don’t get to violate people’s First Amendment rights, Smith! No matter who the hell you are, or no matter how sick you are with Trump derangement syndrome.”
Giuliani, who temporarily lost his license to practice law in June 2021 because of Trump’s election lies, then accused Smith of being an “unethical lawyer.”
“And this isn’t the first time you’ve acted like an unethical lawyer,” Giuliani shouted as he slammed a pile of papers down onto his desk. “It should be the last!”
- Rudy Giuliani Admits to Making 'False' Statements About Georgia Election Workers Who He Accused of Committing Fraud
- Rudy Giuliani Offers Biden His Services to Catch Suspect Who Brought Cocaine Into White House in Bizarre Interview
- 'It Must Be Stopped': Rudy Giuliani Reveals 'Ex-girlfriend' Has Been Previously Accused of Scamming 'High Net-worth Men' in Salacious $10 Million Battle
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Giuliani was not the first Trump acolyte to slam Special Counsel Smith over Trump’s newest criminal indictment.
Trump’s son, Don Jr., also targeted Smith on Tuesday and accused the Special Counsel of working to interfere in next year’s presidential election.
"They're doing this to interfere in the election,” Don Jr. charged.
“The nonsense that came out of [Smith's] mouth in that press conference is the same stuff we've been hearing.”
Don Jr. also claimed that the newest criminal indictment against his father was meant to act as a diversion from the ongoing investigation into President Joe Biden’s alleged involvement in Hunter’s overseas business deals.
“We're living in a banana republic," the former first son said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.