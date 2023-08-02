Rudy Giuliani attacked Special Counsel Jack Smith this week after Smith announced a third criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can report.

Giuliani’s fiery remarks came on Tuesday night – just hours after Smith announced four new criminal charges against Trump for the former president’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his alleged role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.