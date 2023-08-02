'We're Living in a Banana Republic': Don Jr. Claims Dad's New Indictment is Meant to Interfere With 2024 Election
Donald Trump Jr. recently claimed that the newest criminal indictment against his father, Donald Trump, is meant to interfere with the former president’s chances of winning next year’s presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Don Jr.’s concerning remarks came on Tuesday shortly after Special Counsel Jack Smith announced a new criminal indictment against ex-President Trump connected to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and Trump’s alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Trump himself questioned why “they waited two years to indict” him after the four criminal charges were announced on Tuesday, and Don Jr. claimed it was because Joe Biden’s Justice Department wants to “interfere in the [2024] election.”
"Because he's leading in the polls," Don Jr. told Newsmax host Rob Schmitt on Tuesday night. "Because they're afraid of him becoming president and dismantling the uni-party, dismantling the deep state. I don't believe in this level of coincidence anymore."
"They're doing this to interfere in the election,” Don Jr. continued. “The nonsense that came out of [Smith's] mouth in that press conference is the same stuff we've been hearing. He's like Adam Schiff with a beard."
Meanwhile, Don Jr. also claimed that the newest criminal indictment against his father was meant to act as a diversion from the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden and President Biden’s alleged involvement in Hunter’s overseas business deals.
"We're living in a banana republic," former President Trump’s 45-year-old son told Newsmax.
Then, when asked how his father was doing following Tuesday’s indictment, Don Jr. said “he’s doing great.”
"He's the only guy who doesn't flip-flop,” Don Jr. added. “I think people finally get that [Biden's DOJ] is trying to keep him from taking back the country."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, former President Trump was indicted on four criminal charges on Tuesday in connection to his alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss to then-candidate Biden.
Special Counsel Smith charged the already embattled ex-president with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.
Trump is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges against him on Thursday in Washington, D.C.
The former president broke his silence on the latest indictment against him in a social media post published to Truth Social late Tuesday night.
“THANK YOU TO EVERYONE!!!” Trump wrote. “I HAVE NEVER HAD SO MUCH SUPPORT ON ANYTHING BEFORE.”
He continued, “THIS UNPRECEDENTED INDICTMENT OF A FORMER (HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL!) PRESIDENT, & THE LEADING CANDIDATE, BY FAR, IN BOTH THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND THE 2024 GENERAL ELECTION, HAS AWOKEN THE WORLD TO THE CORRUPTION, SCANDAL, & FAILURE THAT HAS TAKEN PLACE IN THE UNITED STATES FOR THE PAST THREE YEARS. AMERICA IS A NATION IN DECLINE, BUT WE WILL MAKE IT GREAT AGAIN, GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE.”
“I LOVE YOU ALL!!!” Trump ended the post.
