Donald Trump Jr. recently claimed that the newest criminal indictment against his father, Donald Trump, is meant to interfere with the former president’s chances of winning next year’s presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Don Jr.’s concerning remarks came on Tuesday shortly after Special Counsel Jack Smith announced a new criminal indictment against ex-President Trump connected to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and Trump’s alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.