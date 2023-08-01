Hunter Biden Told Business Pal Devon Archer to Buy Burner Phone Three Days Before Meeting Then-VP Joe Biden at White House: Report
Hunter Biden allegedly instructed his best friend and former business partner, Devon Archer, to purchase a burner phone ahead of a meeting with then-Vice President Joe Biden in 2014, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a concerning development to come just hours after Archer testified before the House Ways and Means Committee on Monday, an email from April 2014 surfaced in which President Biden’s son told his business pal to “buy a cell phone” from a “7/11 or CVS.”
The email, dated April 13, 2014, reportedly was sent just three days before Archer traveled to the White House for a meeting with Hunter’s then-vice president father.
“Buy a cell phone from a 7/11 or CVS tmrw and ill do the same,” Hunter wrote to Archer, according to the email obtained by Daily Mail on Tuesday.
Other emails from April 2014 showed Hunter touting his father’s influence – particularly as both Hunter and Archer prepared to accept positions on the board of the Ukrainian gas firm Burisma later that month.
“The announcement of my guy's upcoming travels should be characterized as part of our advice and thinking – but what he will say and do is out of our hands,” Hunter wrote to Archer in another disturbing April 2014 email.
“In other words, it could be a really good thing or it could end up creating too great an expectation,” President Biden’s son continued. “We need to temper expectations regarding that visit.”
According to Archer’s testimony before the House Ways and Means Committee on Monday, Hunter regularly referred to his father as “my guy” – suggesting Hunter was referring to then-VP Biden in the April 2014 emails.
Biden was reportedly scheduled to visit Ukraine around the time the emails between Hunter and Archer were exchanged.
In another particularly surprising email from that time, Hunter appeared to emphasize that he and Archer had to be careful not to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).
- 'I Have Seven Grandkids': President Joe Biden Acknowledges 4-year-old Granddaughter Navy Joan Roberts for First Time on Camera
- Exposed: Documents 'Connecting' President Joe Biden to Hunter's Overseas Business Deals Surface After Plea Deal Falls Apart
- President Joe Biden Relaxes on Beach as DOJ Works to Jail Hunter's Best Friend Devon Archer Before Bombshell Testimony
FARA bans unregistered foreign lobbying and House Republicans are currently investigating whether Hunter violate the act during his numerous overseas business deals.
“They need to know in no uncertain terms that we will not and cannot intervene directly with domestic policy makers, and that we need to abide by FARA and any other US laws in the strictest sense across the board,” Hunter wrote.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Archer testified before Congress on Monday in a closed-door meeting with the House Ways and Means Committee.
Archer reportedly testified that Hunter spoke to his father regularly while conducting business – although it is unclear whether their conversations were about Hunter’s overseas business dealings.
“The witness indicated that Hunter spoke to his father every day, and approximately 20 times over the course of a ten-year relationship, Hunter may have put his father on the phone with any number of different people, and they never once spoke about any business dealings,” House Rep. Dan Goldman told reporters after Archer’s testimony this week.
“As he described it, it was all casual conversation, niceties, the weather, what’s going on,” the Democrat congressman added. “There wasn’t a single conversation about any of the business dealings that Hunter had.”
Meanwhile, committee chairman James Comer claimed that Archer’s testimony proved that President Biden lied when he insisted he never spoke to Hunter about certain overseas business dealings.
“Joe Biden lied to the American people when he said he had no knowledge about his son’s business dealings and was not involved,” Comer charged. “Joe Biden was ‘the brand’ that his son sold around the world to enrich the Biden family.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.