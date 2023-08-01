Hunter Biden allegedly instructed his best friend and former business partner, Devon Archer, to purchase a burner phone ahead of a meeting with then-Vice President Joe Biden in 2014, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a concerning development to come just hours after Archer testified before the House Ways and Means Committee on Monday, an email from April 2014 surfaced in which President Biden’s son told his business pal to “buy a cell phone” from a “7/11 or CVS.”