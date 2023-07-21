The FBI has reportedly corroborated parts of a trusted informant's story that a Ukrainian oligarch bribed Joe Biden and his son Hunter with $10 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The informant, who was interviewed by the FBI in 2020, alleged that Mykola Zlochevsky – the owner of the Ukrainian gas firm Burisma – admitted to a scheme that involved bribing both President Biden and Hunter with $5 million each.