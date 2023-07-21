Busted? FBI Corroborates Informant's Claims About $10M Bribery Scheme Involving Joe Biden and Ukrainian Oligarch: Report
The FBI has reportedly corroborated parts of a trusted informant's story that a Ukrainian oligarch bribed Joe Biden and his son Hunter with $10 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The informant, who was interviewed by the FBI in 2020, alleged that Mykola Zlochevsky – the owner of the Ukrainian gas firm Burisma – admitted to a scheme that involved bribing both President Biden and Hunter with $5 million each.
These bombshell allegations were first unearthed by the Pittsburgh FBI office, Daily Mail exclusively reported, which was assigned the task of investigating potential Biden family corruption.
According to an insider to the probe, FBI agents were able to verify some details of the informant's story and provided new information about how the allegations of the bribery scheme were uncovered.
The informant claimed that Zlochevsky told them about alleged payments of $5 million each to Hunter and Joe Biden to both halt a Ukrainian criminal investigation into him and secure favorable treatment for his Burisma company.
The FBI informant alleged that the Bidens allegedly met with Zlochevsky at Burisma's office in Kyiv in late 2015 or early 2016, in Vienna in early 2016, and shared a phone call with him shortly after the 2016 presidential election.
Public records also supported some of the informant's claims – including Zlochevsky's intentions of acquiring a U.S. subsidiary to improve his American business prospects.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the investigation into Hunter's alleged wrongdoing started in 2018 when the IRS and FBI launched a federal investigation into alleged tax and money laundering offenses.
Then-Attorney General Bill Barr assigned Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss the lead role in the tax probe, while Pittsburgh-based U.S. Attorney Scott Brady was tasked with vetting and investigating allegations of international corruption by the Bidens.
However, a source familiar with the investigation alleged that Weiss's team did not share important information related to the case.
Whistleblower Gary Shapley, who served as supervisor of the IRS Hunter tax probe, told the House Ways and Means Committee that Weiss failed to provide his team with crucial information.
Joseph Ziegler, who conducted the IRS investigation, corroborated Shapley's account during a congressional hearing held earlier this week.
The source speculates that Weiss's team might have been hesitant to pursue the leads due to the potential political ramifications of implicating then-presidential candidate Joe Biden in a criminal investigation.
Meanwhile, Ziegler spoke out on Wednesday and admitted that he felt “handcuffed” by the Justice Department during the 5-year probe into Hunter’s finances.
"When you're prevented from going down certain roads, I guess I don't know what could have been found if we were not hamstrung or not handcuffed," he told CBS News this week.
"At the end of the day, it's a matter of are we treating everyone the same? Are we treating all taxpayers the same?" the IRS special agent continued. "And in this case, no, I don't think so."