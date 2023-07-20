Hunter Biden ‘Whistleblower X’ Unmasked: 13-Year Veteran of IRS Claims Dept. of Justice Told Him Interviewing Other Biden Family Members Would ‘Get Us Into Hot Water’
The IRS whistleblower in Hunter Biden’s federal tax investigation was unmasked this week, RadarOnline.com has learned – and he claimed he “felt handcuffed” by the Justice Department throughout the five-year probe.
In a sudden development to come as President Joe Biden’s son prepares to plead guilty to two federal tax charges next week, IRS Special Agent Joseph Ziegler came forward on Wednesday and testified before Congress.
A 13-year veteran of the IRS, Ziegler was previously only referred to as “Whistleblower X” and he claimed on Wednesday that he was regularly blocked by the DOJ – particularly from pursuing leads that would have potentially implicated Hunter’s father, President Biden, in the investigation.
Ziegler also claimed that he uncovered evidence that supported “more serious charges” against Hunter than the misdemeanor charges the first son was slapped with last month.
"When you're prevented from going down certain roads, I guess I don't know what could have been found if we were not hamstrung or not handcuffed," he told CBS News this week.
Ziegler also claimed that he and IRS supervisor Gary Shapley uncovered evidence that "supported felony and misdemeanor tax charges” against Hunter, but the felony charge requests were not approved.
Their requests to question other Biden family members were also denied over fears such interviews would "get [them] into hot water."
"In August of 2022, we had a phone call with all of the assigned prosecutors and they had said that all four of them were recommending the approval of felony and misdemeanor tax charges," he said.
"At the end of the day, it's a matter of are we treating everyone the same? Are we treating all taxpayers the same?" Zielger added. "And in this case, no, I don't think so."
Meanwhile, Hunter Biden attorney Cristopher Clark slammed Zielger’s claims as "preposterous and deeply irresponsible."
Democratic House Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland also questioned Zielger’s allegations and said that he had not seen any evidence that Hunter "received any kind of official favoritism in this prosecution for being Joe Biden's son."
"The key point that America needs to understand is that the only political interference at play here is coming from Donald Trump and my Republican colleagues," Raskin said.
According to Ziegler, he found that Hunter “improperly claimed” a number of business deductions for personal expenses – such as his children’s college tuition, hotel bills, and alleged payments to escorts.
Ziegler also claimed he was denied the approval to gather location data to determine whether President Biden was in the room with Hunter when Hunter allegedly threatened a Chinese businessman in 2017.
That incident allegedly took place via a WhatsApp message sent by Hunter, although it has not been determined whether the message was authentic.
"Anytime we potentially wanted to go down the road of asking questions related to the president, it was: 'That's gonna take too much approvals. We can't ask those questions,’” Ziegler explained.
"I do this with a heavy heart,” the IRS whistleblower added regarding his recent testimony. “This is awful. It's not a fun experience to go through this. I don't wish this upon anyone."