Hunter Biden's Lawyer Says Whatsapp Text Used by Republicans is Bogus and Images Have Been 'Altered or Manipulated'
The damning WhatsApp message allegedly sent from Hunter Biden to a Chinese businessman is claimed to be a phony, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Abbe Lowell, an attorney representing the embattled first son, fired off a letter to House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO) on Friday, shutting down allegations made by Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers.
It was previously reported that Hunter allegedly threatened retaliation from his father, who was then a former vice president, in purported screenshots of a July 2017 message sent to Chinese businessman Henry Zhao.
GOP House Rep. Smith of Missouri held a press conference revealing the contents of that message which warned of potential "consequences" from Hunter's father — who was then the former vice president — if the demand was not met.
"I am sitting here with my father and would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled," it read in part. "And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction."
Hunter's legal representation blasted the WhatsApp message as a fabrication, also shutting down speculation Hunter and his father, President Biden, were together that day.
"The screen-grab images you posted are not real and contain myriad of issues: both include a photo of Mr. Biden not from 2017 but from the White House Easter Eggroll in April 2022 (long after the purported message was sent); both images portray the message in a blue bubble, when WhatsApp messages are in green."
"In short, the images you circulated online are complete fakes. Many media articles confirm that data purported to have come from Mr. Biden's devices has been altered or manipulated," Lowell continued.
Lowell speculated the whistleblowers may be "claiming that title in an attempt to evade their own misconduct" and to "feed the misinformation campaign to harm our client, Hunter Biden, as a vehicle to attack his father."
Hunter has more troubles ahead as he is set to be deposed in Delaware as part of the lawsuit filed by a local computer repair shop owner, who gained possession of his "laptop from hell" in 2019.