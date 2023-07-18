'Sickening': FBI Tipped Off Biden Presidential Transition Team to Help Hunter Evade Criminal Probe, Whistleblower Claims — As GOP Vows to Expose DOJ's 'Cover-up'
A new whistleblower alleging wrongdoing between the FBI and President Joe Biden testified before the GOP this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come one month after Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to two federal tax charges in June, a former FBI agent who served as the supervisor of the federal probe into President Biden’s son alleged that there was political interference by the Biden administration into the investigation.
That is the claim made by GOP House Rep. James Comer, who serves as the current chairman of the House Oversight Committee, in a statement on Monday.
"Today, a former FBI supervisory special agent assigned to the FBI’s Wilmington office and the Biden criminal investigation confirmed key portions of the IRS whistleblower’s testimony," Comer announced.
"The night before the interview of Hunter Biden, both Secret Service headquarters and the Biden transition team were tipped off about the planned interview,” the GOP congressman continued. “On the day of the Hunter Biden interview, federal agents were told to stand by and could not approach Hunter Biden—they had to wait for his call.”
“As a result of the change in plans, IRS and FBI criminal investigators never got to interview Hunter Biden as part of the investigation.”
Comer also claimed that the Justice Department’s “effort to cover up for the Bidens” was evidence of a “two-tiered system of justice.”
He also said the House Oversight Committee would "continue to seek the answers, transparency, and accountability that the American people demand and deserve."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, IRS supervisor-turned-Biden whistleblower Gary Shapley claimed in May that the DOJ prohibited U.S. Attorney David Weiss from charging Hunter Biden outside of Delaware.
Shapley also claimed the DOJ denied Weiss special counsel status during the federal probe into the first son’s taxes.
While Shapley already sat for a closed-door interview with the House Ways and Means Committee in May, he is reportedly set to officially testify before the GOP on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, both the DOJ and Weiss refuted Shapley’s claims and denied the accusations that the Biden Administration and the FBI committed political interference during the Hunter Biden investigation.
Hunter is scheduled to appear in federal court on July 26 in connection to the plea deal he reached with Weiss last month.