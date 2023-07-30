Hunter Biden's Best Friend to Testify on Capitol Hill Regarding the First Son's Business Ventures and Joe's Level of Involvement
Devon Archer, a longtime friend and business associate of Hunter Biden, is set to testify before the House Oversight Committee on Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
He is expected to reveal details about the foreign ventures he worked on and the alleged involvement of Hunter's father, President Joe Biden.
According to Fox News, Archer will testify that President Biden met with numerous business associates of Hunter during his tenure as vice president. He will allegedly provide information about the meetings he witnessed where both Bidens were present, either in person or via telephone.
Archer is said to specifically highlight how Hunter would introduce his father to foreign business partners or prospective investors.
Archer's knowledge of these business arrangements comes from his close working relationship with Hunter. They have worked together on various projects, including serving on the board of Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings starting in 2014.
Archer also co-founded the investment firm Rosemont Seneca with Hunter and Christopher Heinz, John Kerry's stepson. He served as the managing director of Rosemont Seneca. In addition, Archer co-founded BHR Partners in 2013, a joint-venture between Rosemont Seneca and Chinese investment firm Bohai Capital.
BHR Partners is a Beijing-backed private equity firm controlled by Bank of China Limited.
Archer's involvement in these business ventures has not been without controversy. He was forced to resign from BHR Partners in May 2016 due to a federal investigation.
In February 2022, he was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for defrauding a Native American tribal entity and various investment advisory clients. These charges involved fraudulent and deceptive means in connection with the issuance and sale of bonds.
- President Joe Biden Wants to Meet Hunter's Daughter Navy 'When the Time is Right,' Acknowledging Her Existence for the First Time
- Hunter Biden Looks Depressed Returning to Los Angeles With Film Crew Following His Plea Deal Debacle
- Secret Lie Detector Test: Biden IRS Cover-Up Whistleblower Passes in Latest Blow to Embattled First Family
Archer's expected testimony is significant because it adds to the ongoing investigation by the House Oversight Committee into whether the Bidens have used their influence for personal gain.
The committee is examining the allegations of "corrupt" business practices by the Biden family and whether they used the Biden name and position in the White House to secure foreign business deals. This investigation is crucial in determining the extent of the Bidens' involvement and potential conflicts of interest.
Since reports of his planned testimony surfaced, Archer has reportedly gone into hiding, fleeing his residences in Long Island and Brooklyn. Nevertheless, he still intends to testify before the committee.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter's plea deal fell apart during his recent court appearance.
He was expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax counts but instead pleaded "not guilty." Federal prosecutors confirmed that he is still under investigation.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.