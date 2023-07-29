Hunter Biden Looks Depressed Returning to Los Angeles With Film Crew Following His Plea Agreement Debacle
First Son Hunter Biden appeared massively disappointed as he arrived at Los Angeles' Van Nuys Airport in the early hours of Friday, July 28, following his plea deal falling apart, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The arrival was captured by a documentary filmmaker, adding to the speculation surrounding the purpose of the project.
As Hunter departed the plane in Los Angeles, he was caught on camera in photos obtained by the New York Post being consoled by an unidentified friend, sparking further speculation about the purpose of the documentary filming his every move.
Unanswered questions remain about the nature of this project, with the New York Times suggesting that Hunter's lawyer and "sugar brother," Kevin Morris, funded the documentary to showcase Hunter's "redemption story."
Hunter's return to Los Angeles came after Delaware US District Judge Maryellen Noreika exposed a "sweetheart" plea agreement devised by his lawyers and Joe Biden's Department of Justice.
The plea agreement, which involved charges of willful failure to pay federal income taxes and a felony weapons charge, included a diversionary program and two years' probation but no prison time.
The deal quickly unraveled as Judge Noreika questioned the immunity clause that protected Hunter Biden from prosecution on most charges still within the statute of limitations. She pointedly inquired about an ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden, to which the prosecutor, Leo Wise, could not provide a direct answer.
"You said that there is an investigation, I don't know what that is, but you must know that if there are particular charges that could be brought based on the facts that are there," she said.
"I can tell you what I think we can't charge," Wise replied. "I can't tell you what the ongoing investigation is."
This revelation prompted the Judge to challenge the validity of the agreement, stating that if there were charges that could be brought based on the existing facts, they should be addressed.
"I mean, these are contracts," Noreika said. "To be enforceable, there has to be a meeting of the minds ... there is no deal."
With both the judge and the defense counsel declaring the plea agreement null and void, Hunter is now expected to return to court next month.
Meanwhile, his former business partner, Devon Archer, is set to testify before the House Oversight Committee on Monday. Archer is expected to shed light on the First Son's involvement in meetings with overseas business partners, including his father.
