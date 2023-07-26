Hunter Biden's Plea Deal for Federal Tax Charges 'Falls Apart' During Bombshell Court Hearing
Hunter Biden’s plea deal for federal tax charges “fell apart” this week as the embattled first son appeared for his first hearing regarding the matter, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a shocking development to come as President Joe Biden’s son was expected to plead guilty to two federal tax charges on Wednesday, the deal collapsed following a disagreement on the plea deal terms between Hunter’s defense counsel and federal prosecutors.
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins was the first to report on the sudden development on Wednesday morning.
“According to the prosecutors and the defense, there is no Hunter Biden plea deal and things appear to have fallen apart during today’s hearing,” Collins tweeted at 11:39 AM. “Hunter Biden had been expected to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors.”
CNN reporters Megan Tierney and Kara Scannell provided additional details regarding the botched plea deal.
Tierney and Scannel indicated that the plea deal “fell apart” after Hunter’s defense team learned that the deal would not protect President Biden’s son from possible future charges under the Foreign Agent Registration Act.
“The judge was back up on the bench and she was pressing the prosecution on this investigation and the four corners of this plea agreement,” Scannell explained. “One of the prosecutors said that the investigation was very much ongoing.”
“And that she asked him: ‘Well what is not covered in this plea agreement? If you are leaving the possibility for there being other future charges?” Scannell continued. “So then the judge said: ‘Would this include a possible FARA charge, that’s not registering as a foreign agent?”
“The prosecutor said: ‘No, the deal would not include that.’ It was at that point that she had said to the prosecution: ‘If you can charge that, then what does this mean?’”
“And so she asked Hunter Biden’s attorneys about that and he said ‘Well, then there’s no deal.’ And the prosecutors said ‘Then there is no deal.’”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter initially agreed to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors last month. He also reportedly made a deal with federal prosecutors regarding a felony gun charge.
Hunter's attorney, Christopher Clark, indicated at the time that the first son’s plea deal would "resolve" the Justice Department's years-long criminal probe into President Biden’s embattled son.
“Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement,” Clark said in a statement after the plea deal was reached.
“A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed by the Government.”
It is currently unclear what charges Hunter will face now that his original plea deal fell apart at the 11th hour.