Hunter Biden to Plead Guilty to Two Misdemeanor Federal Tax Charges on Wednesday

By:

Jul. 25 2023, Published 7:17 p.m. ET

Hunter Biden has a court date on Wednesday and is expected to plead guilty to two counts of misdemeanor federal tax offenses, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The federal tax charges are part of a plea deal extended to the first son following an extensive investigation into his finances, which was prompted by Republican lawmakers, who accused Hunter of using Joe Biden's political influence for personal gain.

It is the first time in the Department of Justice's history that charges have been brought against the child of a sitting president.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Hunter's charges stem from 2017 and 2018, when the president's son failed to pay income taxes and owed over $100,000 for each tax period.

Additionally, Hunter was caught in hot water when it was discovered that he fibbed about his battle with substance abuse on an application to obtain a firearm, which he illegally possessed.

After meeting with Hunter's attorneys, the Trump-appointed U.S. prosecutor dropped a felony gun charge that the first son faced in late June. It was understood that the plea deal removed potential jail time in exchange for a guilty plea.

Despite the investigation into Hunter's taxes and business dealings ending in two federal charges, critics have been outspoken against the so-called "sweetheart deal."

Nonetheless, Hunter is expected to appear at a Federal Courthouse in Wilmington, Delaware, at around 10 AM on Wednesday to face accountability for his actions.

Hunter's attorney, Chris Clark, issued a statement on the court appearance, saying his client's guilty plea "resolved" the ongoing legal matter.

After it was announced that Hunter was no longer facing the felony gun charge, Clark said his client was going to "take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement."

Clark noted Hunter's public battle with addiction and how the guilty plea would impact his road to recovery.

"I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life," Clark's statement continued. "He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward."

While Republicans continued on their crusade to expose alleged criminal activity committed by the Bidens, the president has refrained from commenting much on his son's legal issues.

When asked about Hunter's plea deal last month, Joe simply said, "I’m very proud of my son."

