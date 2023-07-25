Hunter Biden to Plead Guilty to Two Misdemeanor Federal Tax Charges on Wednesday

Hunter Biden has a court date on Wednesday and is expected to plead guilty to two counts of misdemeanor federal tax offenses, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The federal tax charges are part of a plea deal extended to the first son following an extensive investigation into his finances, which was prompted by Republican lawmakers, who accused Hunter of using Joe Biden's political influence for personal gain.

It is the first time in the Department of Justice's history that charges have been brought against the child of a sitting president.