White House Cocaine Culprit ID'd as 'Someone in the Biden Family Orbit,' Top Security Reporter Sensationally Claims — But Also Declares: 'It Wasn't Hunter'
The investigative journalist who claimed law enforcement authorities "know who handled" the cocaine found inside the White House because they actually have fingerprints — but have since lied to the American people — has boldly declared the drugs were not those belonging to crack-smoking First Son Hunter Biden.
Susan Katz Keating, the former Senior Editor at the Washington Examiner and military correspondent for PEOPLE magazine, has sensationally reported the culprit as being "someone" in the "Biden family orbit" despite the case being closed by Secret Service, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"It wasn't Hunter," a security contact with supposed "direct knowledge of the investigation" told Katz Keating, per the military news publication Soldier of Fortune.
But the noted journalist added: "The cocaine packet that was found this month inside the White House was handled by someone in the Biden family orbit."
While Katz Keating said she had withheld the name of the offender pending "official confirmation," she emphatically ruled out President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and Vice-President Kamala Harris, alongside the drug-addled first son.
RadarOnline.com has not independently verified the reporting.
Soldier of Fortune caused a stir when it exclusively reported fingerprints were indeed found on the bag despite the Secret Service declaring on July 14 that no thumbprints or DNA turned up in a sophisticated FBI crime lab analysis.
Nor did White House surveillance footage of the area identify a suspect, according to a summary of the Secret Service investigation.
Instead, Katz Keating cited two sources in her initial report, which she said named the person who handled the dime-sized bag of cocaine found inside the Executive Mansion on July 2 in a heavily trafficked West Wing lobby.
"It's fair to say that the White House also knows who handled it," she said.
Previously, Katz Keating quoted a security insider saying a "lab test proved that the white substance was cocaine… another test brought back a hit on fingerprints. The results came in quickly on the fingerprints because the sample was sent to a unit that gets results within 24 hours."
This position directly contradicted the Secret Service, which declared in its report: "Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered."
While the White House press secretary said President Biden believed it was "incredibly important" for the Secret Service to get to the bottom of how the drugs ended up in the White House, Karine Jean-Pierre was busted in an epic lie about the actual whereabouts of the first family when the drugs were seized.
The White House had consistently maintained President Biden, his wife Jill, and Hunter were away from the White House beginning on Friday, June 30, and did not return until Tuesday, July 4.
But according to the official press pool report for June 30, cited by RadarOnline.com, President Biden gave remarks in the Roosevelt Room that afternoon — and didn't depart the White House for Camp David until 6:34 PM.
The official record of presidential whereabouts candidly contradicted embattled Jean-Pierre, who angrily insisted at a press briefing: "They were not here Friday (June 30). They were not here Saturday (July 1). They were not here Sunday (July 2). They were not even here Monday (July 3). They came back on Tuesday (July 4)."
