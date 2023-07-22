White House Cocaine Culprit ID'd as 'Someone in the Biden Family Orbit,' Top Security Reporter Sensationally Claims — But Also Declares: 'It Wasn't Hunter'

The investigative journalist who claimed law enforcement authorities "know who handled" the cocaine found inside the White House because they actually have fingerprints — but have since lied to the American people — has boldly declared the drugs were not those belonging to crack-smoking First Son Hunter Biden.

Susan Katz Keating, the former Senior Editor at the Washington Examiner and military correspondent for PEOPLE magazine, has sensationally reported the culprit as being "someone" in the "Biden family orbit" despite the case being closed by Secret Service, RadarOnline.com has learned.