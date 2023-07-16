Two sources disclosed to Susan Katz Keating, the former Senior Editor at the Washington Examiner and military correspondent for PEOPLE magazine, the name of the person who is believed to have handled the packet.

Writing for the publication Soldier of Fortune, Katz Keating said she was withholding the culprit's identity pending official confirmation.

"A lab test proved that the white substance was cocaine… another test brought back a hit on fingerprints," she reported, citing a security source.

"The results came in quickly on the fingerprints because the sample was sent to a unit that gets results within 24 hours."