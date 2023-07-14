The Secret Service closed its investigation into cocaine found at the White House without conducting a single interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The illicit substance was found in a cubby hole in the West Wing on July 2. At the time, President Biden and his son, Hunter, were at Camp David ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, critics quickly pointed to the first son's battle with addiction.

While the Secret Service previously vowed to use all resources necessary to determine who the "dime-sized" baggie belonged to, the agency announced on Thursday that the probe had been closed without a named culprit.