Cover-up? Secret Service Closed Its Investigation of Cocaine Found at the White House WITHOUT Conducting ANY Interviews
The Secret Service closed its investigation into cocaine found at the White House without conducting a single interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The illicit substance was found in a cubby hole in the West Wing on July 2. At the time, President Biden and his son, Hunter, were at Camp David ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, critics quickly pointed to the first son's battle with addiction.
While the Secret Service previously vowed to use all resources necessary to determine who the "dime-sized" baggie belonged to, the agency announced on Thursday that the probe had been closed without a named culprit.
According to NBC News, the Secret Service said interviews had not been conducted when it was decided to wrap the investigation. Skeptics accused the Biden administration of a cover-up; however, a spokesperson for the agency explained several factors that prevented authorities from questioning suspects.
With assistance from the FBI, the Secret Service followed through on a promise to thoroughly test the baggie for potential DNA and fingerprints — but the agency's results failed to yield any usable evidence.
Security camera footage of the area where the substance was discovered was also analyzed but wasn't able to provide any answers or clues. An additional wrench thrown the agency's way was the volume of staff and visitors who passed through the West Wing ahead of the July Fourth holiday.
It was said that around 500 individuals visited the West Wing the same weekend that the cocaine was discovered.
Secret Service spokesman Anthony Gugliemi said the agency ultimately decided that interviewing all 500 individuals was an inefficient use of resources, in addition to potentially infringing on civil liberties.
Gugliemi noted that interviews would be particularly useless given a lack of physical evidence to connect to a culprit.
"Yes, you could have a consensual interview," Gugliemi said in reference to voluntary talks with the agency. "But we have no evidence to approach them."
Moreover, the agency said the amount of the illicit substance found was only enough to charge with a misdemeanor offense.
The baggie contained around 208 milligrams which roughly converted to about .007 ounces.