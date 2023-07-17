'Specific Individual' Identified 'By Name' In White House Cocaine Scandal — As FBI Is GRILLED Over What It Is Still Hiding
The FBI is facing a storm of questions from an independent investigator about its alleged cover-up of the cocaine found in the White House.
As RadarOnline.com reported, despite the investigation being closed without a culprit being identified, contradictory evidence has emerged suggesting law enforcement could know who handled the dime-sized bag of cocaine.
Two security sources disclosed to Susan Katz Keating, the former Senior Editor at the Washington Examiner and military correspondent for PEOPLE magazine, the name of the person who is believed to have handled the packet.
In a new development on Monday, Katz Keating doubled down on her claim, revealing she has identified the "specific individual" named by two "security sources" in a Freedom of Information Act request filed in the wake of the July 2 incident.
Katz Keating, writing forSoldier of Fortune, said she had asked the FBI to cough up answers to the following questions:
- Did the FBI receive a cocaine sample that was found on July 2, 2023, at the White House?
- If so, how many samples did the FBI receive?
- What date or dates did the FBI receive any samples of cocaine that were found at the White House since January 20, 2021?
- Did the FBI test for fingerprints on one or more samples?
- When testing a cocaine packet, did the FBI find fingerprints belonging to any member of the White House staff?
- When testing a cocaine packet, did the FBI find fingerprints belonging to any member of the Biden family?
- When testing a cocaine packet, did the FBI find fingerprints belonging to any known individual? If so, who is the person?
- If the FBI received and tested the July 2 cocaine packet, what is the chain of custody after the FBI received the packet, and where is it now?
"Some of my FOIA questions are based on information from sources; others are the work of a journalist looking for answers," the veteran investigator said, adding she stands behind her original report that a "forensic test brought back a positive hit on fingerprints."
RadarOnline.com has not independently verified the reporting.
"The investigation is closed, but questions remain," Katz Keating added. "According to sources with direct knowledge of the investigation, officials know who touched a packet of cocaine that was found July 2 inside the White House. The Secret Service says there is no proof, and closed the investigation for lack of evidence. In order to clear up the disconnect, we posed several questions via the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to a number of government agencies, including the FBI."
In a statement released on July 13, the Secret Service said it had been unable to obtain fingerprints from the package that held the cocaine and could not obtain a sufficient DNA sample to compare against a pool of people it had identified who could have brought it into the White House.
"There was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area," the agency said in a lengthy statement."Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered. At this time, the Secret Service's investigation is closed due to a lack of physical evidence."
The Secret Service said the packaging was "subjected to advanced fingerprint and DNA analysis," by the FBI crime lab.
"The investigation included a methodical review of security systems and protocols," the agency statement added. "This review included a backwards examination that spanned several days prior to the discovery of the substance and developed an index of several hundred individuals who may have accessed the area where the substance was found. The focal point of these actions developed a pool of known persons for comparison of forensic evidence gleaned from the FBI's analysis of the substance's packaging."
Katz Keating has also filed the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) with the Washington, D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, and the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the White House and Secret Service are facing an avalanche of claims they covered up the July 2 incident.
It emerged the Secret Service closed its investigation without conducting any interviews.
What's more, Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was also caught in an epic lie.
The White House had consistently maintained President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and troubled first son, Hunter Biden, were away from the White House beginning on Friday, June 30, and did not return until Tuesday, July 4.
But according to the official press pool report for June 30, President Biden gave remarks in the Roosevelt Room that afternoon — and didn't depart the White House for Camp David until 6:34 PM.
The official record of presidential whereabouts directly contradicted embattled Jean-Pierre, who angrily insisted at a press briefing: "They were not here Friday (June 30). They were not here Saturday (July 1). They were not here Sunday (July 2). They were not even here Monday (July 3). They came back on Tuesday (July 4)."
In truth, the Bidens were at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on June 30 — and Jill, Hunter, and Hunter's son, Beau Biden, did not go to Camp David until later.